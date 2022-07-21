Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
True righteousness through faith in Christ
To be acceptable to God, and to enter eternal life, Jesus says it is not enough to keep the outward rules. The scribes and Pharisees were experts at keeping the law outwardly, yet, Jesus said, “Except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.” God’s law is spiritual. It is for the heart and soul. It is not enough to refrain from murder. Scripture says, “Whosoever hateth his brother is a murderer: and ye know that no murderer hath eternal life abiding in him.” Not only our outward behavior, but all our thoughts and desires must be godly also.
No matter how hard we try, we cannot keep the law perfectly. “Whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.” How can we be saved? “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us.”
Receiving Christ’s perfect life through faith, it is as though we have kept the whole law in God’s eyes. Even though we have no righteousness of our own to present to God, we have Christ’s perfect life through faith. “For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.”
Jesus not only fulfilled God’s law for us, and forgives our sin, he also gives us a new heart that wants to do his will. Through faith in Christ, we no longer view God’s law as something we have to do, but as something we want to do. “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Running the race
“Do you not know that those who run in a race all run, but only one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win.” 1 Corinthians 9:24. There is a phenomenon I’ve heard reported that I marvel at, because I could never accomplish it. It is the marathon runner who pushes themselves so hard that they lose control of bodily functions, they soil themselves. It is not a pleasant thought, and yet I admire someone who gives there all to cross the finish line; they have held nothing back. Me? I’m always going to hold something in reserve, and I always look back and regret it. Spiritually, how do we fight the good fight, run the race so that we give our all? Sunday we’ll look at what the Lord has given us and what He does so that we can leave it all on the playing field with no regrets.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The way to pray
In this week’s scripture, we deal with a familiar and popular topic —prayer. We know that prayer is the most fundamental of practices for believers, and in theory, it should be very simple. After all, we teach our children to say grace and their nighttime prayers. How hard can it be?
And yet, when we see the actual practice of prayer in all its different contexts, it may not be so easy. How do you pray to a group of believers at church? How is that different from a prayer offered in a public forum with people of different faiths? For that matter, how do we pray in private? And then the big question — why do we pray anyway?
So we should not be too surprised that in today’s scripture Jesus’ disciples ask him how they should pray. Jesus offers them a deeply personal vision of God the Father, and gives the disciples a simple but powerful prayer that believers have been using in worship ever since.
Come to worship this Sunday to hear about Jesus’ “way to pray.”
— The Rev. Brian Johnson