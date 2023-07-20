Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus provides for all our needs
Before Jesus fed the four thousand, they listened to him preach for three days without any earthly bread. They hungered for more than what this world could provide. They needed Jesus’ words of eternal life. “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every Word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.”
Jesus came to satisfy our spiritual hunger. Jesus, the bread of life, calms our fears, removes our doubts, and forgives our sin. He is everything we need and more. “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” If only more people looked to him for answers to their problems. He has a lot more to give than what this world has to offer. Ultimately, the things of this world only provide fulfillment for a little while. Jesus provides us with the food and drink of eternal life. “He that cometh to Me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on Me shall never thirst.” Jesus gives us peace with God, a peace that this world cannot give, peace that only comes from knowing our sin is forgiven by God.
Jesus gives us rest and fulfillment in knowing he died for us and rose again to give us life beyond the grave. “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me: And I give unto them eternal life.” Therefore, “Labour not for the meat which perisheth, but for that meat which endureth unto everlasting life, which the Son of Man shall give unto you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Gospel of Matthew this weekend has Jesus sharing another parable concerning “good seed” and how the evil one sowed weeds among the wheat. The disciples asked Jesus to explain.
“He answered, “The one who sows the good seed is the Son of Man; the field is the world, and the good seed are the children of the kingdom; the weeds are the children of the evil one, and the enemy who sowed them is the devil; the harvest is the end of the age, and the reapers are angels. Just as the weeds are collected and burned up with fire, so will it be at the end of the age. The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will collect out of his kingdom all causes of sin and all evildoers, and they will throw them into the furnace of fire, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Let anyone with ears listen!: — Matthew 13:37-43.
Jesus words lift up to us that God is our judge. Through the love of Christ even in our brokeness God sees his beloved children. Grace set’s us all free! Let us all be thankful that God loves us unconditionally, so that we may go out do the same!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Thin Places
The Bible can be thought of as a record of human beings’ encounters with God. Some of these encounters have taken on iconic status, such as Moses’ at the Burning Bush and the appearance of angels to the shepherds on the night of Christ’s birth. We see in the biblical record that God makes contact with people in many different ways.
This week’s scripture describes one of the iconic God contacts in the Bible. Jacob, son of Isaac and grandson of Abraham, finds himself in trouble, albeit trouble of largely his own making. He takes a journey to the old family home in Harran to both get away from his troubles and perhaps find a wife.
But on the journey, Jacob has a dream one night. He sees angels traveling between heaven and earth on a stairway and the Lord speaks to him, promising to keep him safe. When Jacob wakes up, he realizes he is in a holy place. He names it Bethel, meaning “house of God”.
In the early centuries of the Christian church, the Celtic people had special places like Jacob did at Bethel – they called them (and still do) “thin places”. They are called “thin” because heaven and earth overlap in them. Where do we see these places in the modern world?
Please feel free to join us in worship this Sunday as we explore the idea of thin places.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Will the real you please stand up
Why have personality tests have always been popular? People want to know who they really are. There are quizzes that compare you to an animal (I am a toad), there are tests that assign letters to us, (I’m an ASAP or it might have been PDQ). Some people use their birth date to find out who they are.
Still others use their sexual preferences as their identity. In doing research on this, one advertisement told me I could find myself in 20 minutes by answering their questions. Knowing who we are is important. Last week we looked at who Jesus is: Creator of the universe, King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Savior, head of the church, Friend, to name a few. This Sunday, let’s look at who we really are. Who better to find out from then the one who created us?
“For you formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to you, for I am awesomely and wonderfully made; wonderful are your works, and my soul knows it very well.” Psalm 139:13-14. Knowing who we truly are makes a big difference. Find out this Sunday.
— Jeff Schipper, minister