Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Forgiving as God has forgiven us
When we find it difficult to forgive it helps to remember God’s forgiveness toward us. We all have sinned against God, yet, “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Jesus opened God’s heart to us when he went to the cross and took away our sins. God does not give us what our sins deserve. Instead, God gave his Son what our sins deserved on the cross. “The Lord hath laid on Him the iniquity of us all.” “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” Jesus took our condemnation away.
Now he wants us to forgive as he forgave us. “Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” He wants us to be more ready to forgive than to stand in judgment of others. He wants us to have mercy on those who have sinned against us, to sympathize with them, be patient, kind and forgiving. “Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.”
Do we prefer justice or mercy? It is easy to forget God’s mercy when someone sins against us. Doesn’t my enemy deserve what he has coming to him? Yet, God did not condemn us. Because of the suffering of Jesus on the cross, God forgave our sins. He continues to be merciful, patient, kind, and slow to anger. The person who wrongs us needs forgiveness, just as much as we needed God to forgive us. Therefore, “From your hearts forgive every one his brother their trespasses.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
How welcoming are you? Do you greet people with a smile and a good word? We live in a world where the emphasis is on our differences instead of what we share in common. Too often we are quick to judge and we push away anyone who is different than us. Jesus Christ calls us to live our lives from a different perspective.
Jesus said to the 12: “Whoever welcomes you welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me. Whoever welcomes a prophet in the name of a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward; and whoever welcomes a righteous person in the name of a righteous person will receive the reward of the righteous; and whoever gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones in the name of a disciple — truly I tell you, none of these will lose their reward.” Matthew 10:40-42.
Let us all do better at living our lives in acceptance and love with all of God’s children!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Freedom
How would you answer the question “Are you free?” And an important side note, how would you prove it? I’d venture a guess that most would say “yes” to the first question. The response to the second question would be more telling. Some might say “I live in a free country and I can do anything I want.” That is how I answered when I was young.
But when I stopped and thought about that, it wasn’t true. If you put a certain thing in from of me, 10 times out of 10 I would respond the same way to it. That got me thinking that I was more like a puppet on a string, why did I have the same knee-jerk reaction?
I wasn’t free, something was controlling me. As much as we think we are doing our own thing, sin enslaves us: “For I see that you are in the gall of bitterness and in the bondage of iniquity” Acts 8:23. If you have committed sin, you are not free. Are you free from doubt? Fear? Shame? Guilt? Are you free from death?
Is it possible to be free from all those things? The answer is “yes.” “It was for freedom that Christ set us free; therefore, keep standing firm and do not be subject again to a yoke of slavery.” Galatians 5:1. We would love to have you with us this Sunday to worship the Lord together, and think more about the freedom that is in Jesus.
— Jeff Schipper, minister