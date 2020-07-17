Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Saved by grace alone in Christ
Do our good works outweigh the bad? Will trying our best save us? If we go through the right motions of religion, will God accept us into heaven? Jesus says no. “Except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.” With such a high standard, it might seem impossible to get into heaven. The scribes and Pharisees were experts in the law, pursuing it to the limit of their abilities.
Doing good may seem like a reasonable way to get into heaven. However, Scripture says, “By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy, He saved us.”
Jesus not only fulfilled God’s law for us and saved us from all our sins. He also gives us the strength to do his will. Paul says, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” “We are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.”
We need Christ, who reconciled us to God, and enables us to reconcile with one another. Jesus forgives our sin, and gives us a new heart that wants to do good. Through faith in Christ, we no longer view God’s law as something we have to do, but as something we want to do. “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
It is an age-old question: Why is there evil in the world? In the parable of the wheat and the weeds Jesus suggests that both grow together until the harvest. With Paul, we long for the day when all creation will be set free from bondage and suffering. Having both weeds and wheat within us, we humbly place our hope in the promises of God, and from the Lord’s table we go forth to bear the fruit of justice and mercy.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
God is calling
We have a lot to learn from the events of a boy named Samuel. One night the Lord called him three times. Each time, Samuel went to Eli, his master’s room and said, “Here I am, for you called for me.” Each time, his master sent him away; denying that he had ever called Samuel.
The last time it happened, Eli realized that God was calling Samuel. So, Eli instructed Samuel that the next time he heard his named called he was to say “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.”
God is calling us in our lives, but we can be a lot like Samuel; we seek other people or other things instead of the Lord. We just don’t know how to respond when God is calling. Fortunately, Samuel is given the truth of how to respond. It is the start of a wonderful relationship between the Lord and Samuel.
Sunday, we would love to have you with us as we identify ways the Lord calls us and how to answer.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Patience and hope’
Our miniseries in Romans (3 weeks in a row now) has shown us that the natural human tendency is toward sinfulness, which is serious business. On our own, we would be lost. But we have the saving the power of Jesus Christ to forgive us and claim us as righteous. God’s love goes so far that we can say that we are adopted members of God’s family, through Christ.
However, we know that things on earth are still far from perfect. There are wars, famines, and political discord. Most of all, death is yet present. We are told that we need to be patient, and indeed, this is a Christian attitude we should cultivate. But how do we do it?
In this week’s passage, the apostle Paul commends the virtue of hope. It is indeed difficult to be patient if one has no hope, but when we truly have hope, we find patience to be less of a mountain than it used to be.
The church building is open for live worship this Sunday, with the use of masks, hand sanitizing, and distancing being observed. The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Let us all worship in hope.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson