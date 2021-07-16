Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Jesus provides both bodily and spiritually”
When Jesus fed the four thousand, they had been going without food in order to hear the word of God. Jesus knew how hungry they were. Yet, he also knew how hungry they were for the words of eternal life. That was their greatest need. They might go three days without food and be very hungry, weak, and tired, but they would have the Gospel and one day enjoy eternal life.
Jesus didn’t address their bodily hunger immediately. He addressed their spiritual hunger first. He spoke about sin and grace, heaven and hell, and the importance of salvation. God’s kingdom is not of this world. It is so much more important than the needs of the body. “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every Word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” “For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.” Many have their hopes and dreams anchored on what this world can provide. Yet, no one can be truly satisfied without the peace Christ won for us on the cross. “My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you.”
Jesus said, “I have compassion on the multitude.” He did not put their bodily needs first, but also did not let them starve. After feeding their souls, he provided food for their bodies also. The Savior knows what it feels like to hunger and suffer pain. “Surely He hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows.” He understands our needs, takes them to heart, and provides what is best for us. Scripture says to cast, “all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
At rest among srangers
The world can be a dangerous place, and we all long for someone, some leader, who will watch over us and protect us from all harm. The prophet Jeremiah issues strong cautions to those who abuse the trust placed in them to care for God’s people, and the psalmist sings the praises of the Lord who guards and guides us through life’s trials.
But the letter to the Ephesians suggests that lasting safety comes through the healing and reconciling work of Christ, which allows us to share a meal with those we are inclined to regard as enemies, because Christ has “broken down the dividing wall, that is, the hostility between us.” So, in Christ, aliens become citizens and strangers become members of the household of God.
Living into this reality requires all of us to be diligent in our practices with and policies toward all kinds of “strangers and aliens” in our world and in our lives. It means making peace with those whose politics make them strange to us, and creating genuine welcome for the newcomer in our classrooms, workplaces and congregations. It means considering the needs of immigrants and refugees through the lens of Christian faith as well as national identity, and not assuming the two are the same.
The reassuring news this day is that God, unlike so many who hold power in this world, is already reconciling the world to God’s own self and us to one another. We enact this new reality each time we pass the peace or come to the Lord’s supper, not because we have finally achieved the peace we seek, but because in Christ God’s future reign of peace has already broken into our present.
(Excerpt taken from Sundaysandseasons.com)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Flying lessons
As a child, I had a recurring dream that I could fly: I would be walking down our dirt road and the wind would be blowing hard. I would lean forward, and as I did, my feet would stop touching the ground; suddenly, I would be above the trees. It was an exhilarating and freeing sensation. There will come a time when that dream feeling will become a reality; 1 Thessalonians describes it this way: “Then we who are alive and remain will be caught up in the air, and so we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words.” Sunday we will look at what the Lord intends for us to do the with the promise He gives of coming back for us.
Sunday at 6 p.m., we will use John 6 to explore the different motives people have for following Jesus and how He responds to them.
— Jeff Schipper, minister