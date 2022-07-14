Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Help and salvation in Christ
The disciples fished for hours. “We have toiled all the night and have taken nothing.” They couldn’t catch anything without Jesus. Without his power, and without his help, they were helpless.
Without Christ, we are helpless too. He said, “Without Me ye can do nothing.” We have no power over this world or the next. We are like the disciples in the boat when the great storm came and overwhelmed them. They were in danger of perishing until he calmed the storm for them. The storms of life are much too powerful for us too. They will overtake us if we try to stand on our own. We need Christ’s help. “Except the Lord build the house, they labor in vain that build it; except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.”
We cannot earn our way to heaven either. “A man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ ... for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.”
Yet, in Christ, we have help. “When we were yet without strength, Christ died for the ungodly.” When Jesus helped the disciples, their nets filled with so many fish that their boats almost sank. Not only can he make fish appear out of nowhere, he promises to make all things work together for the good of his believers. With Christ at our side, there is no end to his blessings. “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.” Most of all, he saved our soul by going to the cross and by forgiving all our sins. He says, “Be not afraid, only believe.” He takes away all our fears because he takes away all our sins.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Now as (Jesus and his disciples) went on their way, he entered a certain village, where a woman named Martha welcomed him into her home. She had a sister named Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet and listened to what he was saying. But Martha was distracted by her many tasks; so she came to him and asked, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me to do all the work by myself? Tell her then to help me.” But the Lord answered her, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and distracted by many things; there is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part, which will not be taken away from her.” Luke 10:38-42.
Can you think of someone in your family or friend group that reminds you of Martha or Mary? You don’t have to think too hard before you realize which one you are. In most times the “Mary” in our families drive us nuts right? They’re more interested in hanging out at family gatherings than pitching in. If you are a guy, just pick Marv or Marty. Jesus reminds Martha that Mary has picked the good part. Too often we get caught up in the busyness of life and forget to take time to be in God’s presence.
The next time you’re with family and friends take time to enjoy being with them. They won’t remember what you had for dinner, but they will always remember the time you spent together!
God’s blessings!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
When up is down
“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!”
Sounds like it is describing the world today, doesn’t it? Except for the fact that it was written about 2,700 years ago. That fact brings me a strange reassurance; here is why: I look at society today that says men can be women and women men, that love is love no matter how it is expressed, that violence and murder are acceptable ways to respond to opinions differing for your own; and I think it is all hopeless because the world has become so delusional. How can you reason with someone that thinks up is down, and down is up? But that quote from Isaiah 5:20 reminds me that for every generation it has been thus. So, what do we do with this reality? God has a solution — we’ll look at it this Sunday.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The better thing
Remember the pandemic? Of course; we all do. We wish that we wouldn’t have to remember it sometimes, but there it is.
None of us had ever been through a pandemic, so just as it was starting, people began making predictions or hopeful wishes about it. One that I heard at the time was the possibilities in the pandemic for a time of sabbath rest, sort of a silver lining to all the negative things going on.
That hope doesn’t seem to have panned out as we look at the world today. The Sabbath is supposed to bring us peace and spiritual fulfillment. But we still have anger, division, and anxiety in the world, just as bad if not worse than it was before the pandemic.
This week’s scripture is about hope, inclusion, and spiritual peace. Two sisters, Martha and Mary, invite Jesus to their house. Mary uses the opportunity to sit at Jesus’ feet and learn from him. But meanwhile, Martha is trying to provide a worthy welcome for their exalted guest, and she is getting angry about the lack of help from her sister. Jesus enters into the conversation and once again has surprising advice.
Please come join us this Sunday for worship.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson