Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Saved by grace alone in Christ
Do our good works outweigh the bad? Will trying our best save us? If we go through the right motions of religion, will God accept us into heaven? Jesus says no. “Except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.” With such a high standard, it might seem impossible to get into heaven. The scribes and Pharisees were experts in the law, pursuing it to the limit of their abilities.
Doing good may seem like a reasonable way to get into heaven. However, Scripture says, “By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy, He saved us.”
Jesus not only fulfilled God’s law for us and saved us from all our sins. He also gives us the strength to do his will. Paul says, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” “We are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.”
We need Christ, who reconciled us to God, and enables us to reconcile with one another. Jesus forgives our sin and gives us a new heart that desires to do good. David said, “I delight to do Thy will, O my God: yea, Thy law is within my heart.” Through faith in Christ we want to do God’s will. “If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend in the Gospel of Matthew Jesus shares the parable of the sower and the seed.
“That same day Jesus went out of the house and sat beside the sea. Such great crowds gathered around him that he got into a boat and sat there, while the whole crowd stood on the beach. And he told them many things in parables, saying: “Listen! A sower went out to sow. And as he sowed, some seeds fell on the path, and the birds came and ate them up. Other seeds fell on rocky ground, where they did not have much soil, and they sprang up quickly, since they had no depth of soil. But when the sun rose, they were scorched; and since they had no root, they withered away. Other seeds fell among thorns, and the thorns grew up and choked them. Other seeds fell on good soil and brought forth grain, some a hundredfold, some 60, some 30. Let anyone with ears listen!” Matthew 13:1-9.
“Hear then the parable of the sower. When anyone hears the word of the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what is sown in the heart; this is what was sown on the path. As for what was sown on rocky ground, this is the one who hears the word and immediately receives it with joy; yet such a person has no root, but endures only for a while, and when trouble or persecution arises on account of the word, that person immediately falls away. As for what was sown among thorns, this is the one who hears the word, but the cares of the world and the lure of wealth choke the word, and it yields nothing. But as for what was sown on good soil, this is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields, in one case a hundredfold, in another 60, and in another 30.” Matthew 13:18-23.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
A good crop
We have been fortunate recently in finally receiving some badly-needed rain for the crops. Although many farmers in our area have irrigation systems these days, we are still dependent on rainfall to give a really good crop. Thus, there is a connection between us and our ancestors that helps us understand the nature of things in the creation.
As we start this week’s scripture, folks are wanting to hear Jesus speak. There are so many of them that he has to set up a makeshift amphitheater, preaching to the people on shore from a boat just off shore of the Sea of Galilee.
Jesus’ preaching, as recorded in the New Testament gospels, involved using analogies of familiar situations and items to explain the more challenging points regarding God’s kingdom. Here in this sermon at the Sea of Galilee, Jesus uses a parable about an ordinary substance, seeds, to explain how the word of God is spread. We are surprised to learn that this is not always an easy or straightforward process, but that is why Jesus needs to tell us about it.
As always, you are invited to join us in worship this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Why we do what we do
I realize that I spend a preponderance of my preaching on how we should be living our lives as Christians — what we should be doing. I guess my philosophy is God is taking care of His part, we need to take care of ours.
There is a lot of scripture dedicated to what a Christian life is to look like. But it is easy to get lost in what we are to be doing and forget why we are to be doing it. So, this Sunday let’s focus on the Lord; who He is, what He has done, and continues to do. “For He rescued us from the domain of darkness, and transferred us into the kingdom of His beloved Son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins. He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of all creation.” Colossians 1:13-15 is a good place to start. We would love to have you with us to worship and learn more about the creator of the universe.
— Jeff Schipper, minister