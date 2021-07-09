Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Salvation and good works through faith
The good things we do can never earn us a place in heaven. The scribes and Pharisees were experts at keeping the law, yet, Jesus says, “Except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.” God’s law not only demands perfect love in all our actions, but also in all our thoughts and desires. “Whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.”
Only God’s grace can save us, his undeserved love toward sinners. “God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” We must turn our backs on the belief that our own goodness can save us, and trust in Christ. He alone has perfectly fulfilled the law and suffered for our sins on the cross. Those who repent and believe in Jesus are counted as righteous. “Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness.” “A man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ.”
Yet, Jesus did not keep the law for us so that we would disregard it. Jesus not only fulfilled the law to save us, but to create in us a new heart that desires to follow him and his word. “We are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” He gives us the strength to do his will. Paul says, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Speaking Truth to Power
Few of us want to hear a hard truth, and perhaps fewer of us want to be the ones called to deliver one. This weekend’s texts remind us that bearing God’s word is risky business. King Jereboam exiles the prophet Amos for calling him to account. Herod delivers John the baptizer’s head on a platter to his wife, Herodias, to fulfill a promise he never should have made. Speaking truth to power can cost us our lives.
Yet this is exactly what God calls us to do. God’s prophets are ordinary people called to deliver an extraordinary message. Listen to the praise Paul heaps on the Ephesians, naming them as God’s blessed, God’s chosen, and God’s adopted children. It is the kind of pep talk coaches give their players just before sending them back into the game against a seemingly unbeatable team. Like Amos, who freely confesses his humble background and unlikely credentials, we are sent from worship each week to proclaim God’s in-breaking reign to all the powers that profess to rule this world.
Still, beneath the apparent victory of power over truth, there is a hidden story bursting through the seams of this tale. Yes, John the Baptist dies, but the integrity of his witness outshines all of Herod’s corrupt court intrigues. Herod himself was drawn to John’s preaching, and in the end it is Herod’s character that seems most tragic.
Like Herod, we are each challenged to really listen to the challenging voice of God in our day and age, and to turn away from the lures and temptations that attempt to seduce us away from fidelity to God. Through us, God speaks words of peace, love, and faithfulness that challenge the world’s violence, hatred, and treachery. (Excerpt from SundaysandSeasons.com.)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Jesus Christ and Him crucified
The apostle Paul had a lot at his disposal — prior to becoming a Christian, he had been educated by one of the most renown rabbis his time, Gamaliel. After Paul was baptized, he had the Holy Spirit guiding him into the deep mysteries of God. So, it was not for lack of intellect or resources that Paul tells this to the church in Corinth: “When I came to you, I did not come with superiority of speech or of wisdom, proclaiming to you the testimony of God. For I determined to know nothing among you except Jesus Christ, and Him crucified.” 1 Corinthians 2:1-8. Why did he approach them that way, and what can we learn from it? Sunday, lets worship the Lord together and learn about Jesus.
Sunday at 6 p.m., we will be investigating Chapter 6 of John; it will help us identify why we are following Jesus. A large group of people are following Jesus after he feeds the 5,000. After a brief conversation with Jesus, they depart. We will look at why they leave to look at our own motives.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Gifted in Christ
This last week, our country celebrated the anniversary of its founding, Independence Day. As with our other holidays, it is meant to be not simply a chance to take a day off work and party, but also an opportunity for us to reflect on how lucky we are. In the case of our July 4th holiday, we remember that many people have sacrificed themselves over the years to give us the freedoms we enjoy today.
Often we forget about these freedoms and take them as a kind of birthright. It is true that our liberty is a precious gift. But as we well know, if we fail to defend our freedoms, we are in danger of losing them.
In this week’s scripture from Ephesians, the apostle Paul reminds us that we have received a great many gifts in Jesus Christ. Just as with our liberty, we often take these gifts for granted. Yet they are the greatest gifts of all — spiritual gifts which far surpass any material treasure. We should count our many blessings for all that God gives us through Jesus Christ.
You are welcome, as always, to join us for worship this Sunday to celebrate the gift of Christ. For all who are fully vaccinated, masks are optional.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson