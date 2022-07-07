Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Receiving and showing mercy
Jesus tells us not to judge and not to condemn because mercy is what saves. Salvation would not be possible for anyone if God had not shown mercy toward sinners. “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
Although we have broken every one of the Ten Commandments in our heart, God has not given us what our sins deserved. Instead, God gave his Son what our sins deserved. God had mercy on us by sending his Son to suffer and die on the cross for us. Mercy is the withholding of judgment and condemnation. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.” Jesus took upon himself the condemnation that our sins deserved. “God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved. He that believeth on Him is not condemned.”
The person who wrongs us is someone who especially needs forgiveness, just as much as we needed God to forgive us. Jesus calls on us to, “be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.” He is calling on us to remember how the Father chose to show us mercy, and chose to give his Son what our sins deserved, in order that we might live. “Love your enemies ... that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for He maketh His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
As we look behind us, we see another summer flying by and we become afraid that another season is slipping away! Christians are called to feel this sense of urgency in their Christian journey. The Gospel for this coming weekend has Jesus teaching the need to love our neighbors.
“Just then a lawyer stood up to test Jesus. “Teacher,” he said, “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” He said to him, “What is written in the law? What do you read there?” He answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind; and your neighbor as yourself.” And he said to him, “You have given the right answer; do this, and you will live.” Luke 10:25-37.
Following this interaction with the lawyer, he asks Jesus “who is my neighbor?”
Jesus shares the parable of the Good Samaritan.
Jesus replied, “A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell into the hands of robbers, who stripped him, beat him, and went away, leaving him half dead. Now by chance a priest was going down that road; and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side. So likewise a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan while traveling came near him; and when he saw him, he was moved with pity. He went to him and bandaged his wounds, having poured oil and wine on them. Then he put him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him. The next day he took out two denarii, gave them to the innkeeper, and said, ‘Take care of him; and when I come back, I will repay you whatever more you spend.’ Which of these three, do you think, was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of the robbers?” He said, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus said to him, “Go and do likewise.”
May we all live our lives as Jesus calls us. To see everyone we encounter as our neighbor regardless of their political, social views or the color of their skin.
God’s blessings!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Someone to watch over you
There are many things that can make us feel vulnerable, at a loss for hope: the realization we cannot trust our own heart, the inability to see the big picture, being surrounded by a world that has lost its way, are but to name a few. Some talk about the feeling they have when their last living parent dies and a realization comes that there is now no one over them; they are it. It is at times like that the promises of the Lord are sweetest.
Jacob knew both sides of that story in Genesis 28, “Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land; for I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.” We all need someone to watch over us, let that someone be the Lord. We’ll talk more on Sunday about the peace, comfort, and confidence that God’s promise to watch over us brings; we would love to have you with us.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Help in need
What is the main message of the Bible? Some would opt for salvation and obtaining eternal life. But even if we are in full agreement with that idea, there are questions about how we are to live in the light of that knowledge.
We are, of course, given scriptural direction as to how we are to respond. The Old Testament law has many individual commands (613, to be exact) for believers to follow. But even back in the time of Jesus, there were questions about some kind of unifying principle in the law. Is there a guiding principle behind the Law that makes it more comprehendible?
There is such a principle. In the first three gospels of the New Testament (and in a slightly different way in the fourth gospel, John), Jesus puts it forward. He says that loving God with one’s whole being and loving our neighbors as ourselves is the true essence of the Law.
We all know that this is very easy to say, but not so easy to do. In this Sunday’s scripture, a man asks Jesus, “Who is my neighbor?” You know, the kind we’re supposed to love? Jesus has a shocking answer for him.
You are always welcome to join us on Sundays for worship.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson