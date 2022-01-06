Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“True Wisdom in Christ”
Wise men traveled from afar, and were guided by a star, in search of Christ, the Savior of the world. God says, “Ye shall seek Me, and find Me, when ye shall search for Me with all your heart.” They weren’t looking for earthly wisdom, or for anything that might advance their earthly careers. Scripture says, “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom.” They were looking to God for guidance and strength. What good is all the knowledge in this world if we don’t know where we are going after we die? “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Few share the wisdom of these wise men.
What wisdom do we seek? What do we follow? We just began the New Year. Every new day is an unknown. But we can know the one who knows everything, and holds the whole world in his hands. “He that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” He gives us his word that we may know the way to eternal life. Paul says, “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.” True wisdom is achieved by knowing Christ, by taking his promises to heart, and having the assurance that he is everything we need for salvation. “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
God’s promises
This time of year often finds us in a reflective mood. We look back on the past year and thing about what lies ahead. One thing that becomes clear is that some people make promises to do things but fail to come through on them.
But while human promises are readily broken, God’s promises are always steadfast. That is the lesson that the Israelites receive from the prophet Isaiah in this week’s scripture.
