Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
God’s endeserved love
In the parable of the laborers, the landowner was generous to those who hardly worked at all. They received the same wage as those who worked all day. The story teaches that we are not saved by what we do. We are saved by what God has done for us in Christ. Our good works contribute nothing to our salvation. “By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” God’s grace is the sending his only begotten Son who suffered, died, and rose again for us, “that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Through Christ, God has more forgiveness than the whole world has sin, and there is more where that came from. He spoke of a, “well of water springing up into everlasting life.” Jesus spoke of healing and comfort for even the greatest of sinners. For, “Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound.” We are saved by grace alone, and that is the only thing that can save us.
The disgruntled workers thought they deserved more than the latecomers did. Yet, salvation isn’t given to us based on what we deserve, but rather on what Christ, our perfect substitute, did in our place. Through faith in Christ, we receive God’s undeserved love. “God hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Rules or relationship?
Do you want to be right, or do you want to have a relationship? When a teenager spends $200 on the world’s coolest sunglasses is it the time to comment on the foolishness of the purchase or to simply smile and nod? May the people of Corinth eat meat sacrificed to idols? Paul seems to suggest that it does not really matter where the meat comes from. What matters is how the people you care about feel about that meat. Will it challenge their faith? Will it become a stumbling block to the weak? Do you want to be right, or do you want to have a relationship?
This theme continues in the gospel. The laws prohibiting work on the sabbath carry deep meaning for many people of faith, and yet on this sabbath Jesus rebukes an unclean spirit and frees a man. Jesus chooses to care for the man and to free him, rather than worry over the details of the law. In this instance Jesus is not condemned for his choice, as he will be later. But his fame begins to spread throughout the region. That too will later prove dangerous, yet it is also a sign of the evangelical nature of the faith. This is not a private faith, held closely and kept hidden. Rather it is an outgoing faith spread from person to person throughout the world.
To this day people continue to place barriers and restrictions on the faith. Congregations do this in intentional ways, for example, by setting a minimum age for receiving holy communion. The benefits of these restrictions can be debated, but at least they are chosen intentionally. Churches also create unintentional barriers. Consider the clothes people wear to church each Sunday. Are many people wearing suits and ties? Do you see blue jeans? Do people wear shorts in the summer? What are some of the ways people might be kept from a relationship with Jesus by the barriers we create?
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
God’s holy temple
The temple of God in Jerusalem was the center of worship for Israel. God dwelt in its inner sanctuary: The Holy of Holies. The children of God were commanded to gather at certain times of the year to worship and sacrifice.
When Jesus started His ministry, He visited the temple and became outraged; He did not find reverence to the Lord being shown. Instead, He found a place of business. People were selling animals in the temple; money changers were working for a profit in the place of worship. Jesus drove them all out of the temple, and the disciples remembered this statement from the book of Psalms, “Zeal for Your house will consume me”. That temple and its purpose no longer exist at it did then.
Today, as Christians, we are the Holy temple of God. “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and that you are not your own?” I started thinking about Jesus visiting our temple and wondering how He would react. What would Jesus cleanse in our temple: thoughts, speech, actions, heart? We will talk about how to examine ourselves before Jesus has to come and turn everything over in our life.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Who is an authority? Most of us today think of one of two things – an agent of the government who makes decisions for and acts on behalf of a certain constituency (e.g., a city, a county, a state, etc.), or a person who is classified as an expert. Along with authority comes power, which can be wielded with a steady hand or a more capricious one. Thus, we all have great interest in the subject.
At times in the distant past, the opinions of human authorities were accepted without question. However, today we have the methods of science and scholarship to provide us with a more objective means of determining what is “right”. But is that sufficient for us?
In our passage from the gospel of Mark, Jesus begins his earthly ministry. When he speaks, the people automatically know that Jesus’ words, and his very person, are authoritative. Jesus did not have to get a Ph.D. or to attend the police academy to obtain authority – he is authority.
You are always welcome you to attend our worship service on Sundays. Safety measures will be practiced. Come and worship the One in whom authority resides.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson