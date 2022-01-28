Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Weathering the storm through faith in Christ
The disciples were sailing safe and secure on calm waters when a storm suddenly came out of nowhere. The ship filled with water and they panicked. There wasn’t much they could do except turn to Christ for help. “Lord save us, we perish.”
It did not look like God was going to help them. Jesus was sleeping. It appeared that the storm would overtake them. Yet, even though everything seemed to be going wrong, Christ was still with them. His promise never changed: “be not afraid ... I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”
We have the same issue today. When the storms of life come crashing down, it may seem like God has deserted us. Sometimes, all we can see is the storm. It may seem like God doesn’t care. Yet, we have comfort and strength in the promises of God. His Spirit works through his word to bring to us the peace of sins forgiven, and the hope of everlasting life. Christ rose from the grave and promises we will rise too. He calms our fears and erases our doubts. On the cross, he overcame our greatest enemies of sin and death. He took away everything that stood in between us and God. From the cross he proclaimed, “It is finished.” His promise brings peace and healing where nothing else can.
God never said we wouldn’t have trials. He promises always to get us through them. “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the LORD delivereth him out of them all.” “The righteous cry, and the LORD heareth, and delivereth them out of all their troubles.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In the Gospel last week, Jesus shares his first sermon and he does so in his hometown. Imagine him reading and teaching the scriptures to the very people who saw him grow up from a child to an adult. That’s not an envious position to be in. But yet, the people are amazed at the authority and clarity for which he speaks. This week things make a dramatic turn. The crowds turn from admiration to anger as Jesus explains why he is here and who will be left behind if they don’t change.
“When they heard this, all in the synagogue were filled with rage. They got up, drove him out of the town, and led him to the brow of the hill on which their town was built, so that they might hurl him off the cliff. But he passed through the midst of them and went on his way.” Luke 4:28-30.
Then and now we are quick to accept God as long as it’s on our terms. Jesus didn’t come to take away our trials and tribulations. He came here so that we might know that the storms of our life will not have the last word. That one day we will all be in Heaven. In the meantime, we are called to share the love of God with those around us. May we all find joy in Jesus’ words and actions!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Having it all
“For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it.” Matthew 16:25. That scripture goes against every fiber of our being. Surely, holding on to what we have and pursuing more is going to make us fuller, more content. God has created things and relationships in this world for us to enjoy. The problem for us is when we make the thing or the person the one that we worship. When we go beyond the boundaries that God has determined for what He has created, that is when we will experience emptiness. How can you tell when that is happened? Ask yourself this question: “Do I ever tell myself, “If I just had this thing, or more of that thing; then I would be happy”, or “If I just had this person, or that relationship, then I would be complete.” If you have thought that, then we will be miserable and make the person we have made our god miserable as well.
The good news is that when we allow God His rightful place in our lives then we can be truly filled, content, at peace; and we can enjoy the things He has created for us. We would love to have you with us for worshipping our Lord and Savior this Sunday; and to learn more about this promise from the Lord.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The greatest of these
In the past two weeks, we have been in the book of 1 Corinthians, where the apostle Paul discusses spiritual gifts and the body of Christ. Now we move to the next chapter in this book, a famous passage concerning love.
Appropriately, it would seem, this passage about love is often used at weddings. But when we note the context of the passage — that is, connected in the scripture to spiritual gifts — we see that the audience for this passage is not limited to newly married folks. Instead, it is intended for the entire Church.
Furthermore, what we call “love” in modern English-speaking culture can be quite different from what Paul was talking about in ancient Greek culture. In English, we let this word “love” stand-in for all different types of affection, whereas the Greeks had several different words for various “shades” of love.
What Paul talks about in the passage is what Christian love is and how Christians should practice it. The Greek word for this kind of love is agape, and it refers to a sacrificial kind of love centered on the other. Paul says that other Christian virtues, like faith and hope, are also excellent, but of the three, the greatest of these is … well, I’m sure you know.
You are always welcome to join us in worship on Sundays — come and hear about love this week.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson