Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Faith in God’s Gracious Will For Us”
Christ-centered faith believes that God’s will for us is always good, and that he never enjoys seeing us suffer. He is pleased to provide for us in every need. “Many are the afflictions of the righteous; but the Lord delivereth him out of them all.”
A leper once came to Jesus with such a faith. Although his life was in ruins, he makes no demands. He doesn’t claim he has a right to be healed. He comes only with his need, depending on Christ’s good and gracious will. “If Thou wilt, Thou canst make me clean.” After Jesus spoke the word, “Immediately his leprosy was cleansed.” A centurion also came to Jesus with such a faith. He did not demand anything of Jesus because he knew he was a sinner. “I am not worthy that Thou shouldest come under my roof.” Yet he relied on God’s promise and the power of his word.
Faith trusts that God hears and answers all our prayers. God cares about us deeply, not because we have earned it, but because Christ went to the cross for us and made peace between God and man. “When we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.” Even though all have sinned against God, Christ suffered for us all, and made satisfaction for the sins of all.
For the sake of his Son, God is for us and not against us. Whatever our trial may be, it cannot be punishment from God since Christ already endured that for us on the cross. No matter what trouble we face, we can go to God in Jesus’ name, trusting that he hears us and will make all things work together for our good.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Worldly wisdom
This week, our scripture literally takes up where last week’s left off. But instead of continuing with the discussion on division in the church, the topic changes to wisdom and the lack thereof (i.e., foolishness).
As we noted last week, the author of the passage (and the entire book) is the apostle Paul, who is also the founder of the Corinthian church. In his preaching, Paul was undoubtedly chided by non-believers for preaching a message that is foolishness. Now he has his turn to reply.
Paul proceeds by noting that there is worldly wisdom and there is God’s wisdom. The Jew and Greek non-believers both want to get something from God — wisdom and/or miraculous signs — to “prove” who God is. But God doesn’t work that way. Instead, God most often works through the weak and powerless, showing the world that God chooses “the foolish things of the world to shame the wise.” And thus for believers, Christ Jesus has become wisdom from God, not from the world.
We invite you to come join us in worship this Sunday as we celebrate God’s wisdom.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
It’s all we can do
There are a lot of phrases we use when it comes to prayer; and they are revealing. Someone will share a challenging situation or some hard news and we may say “All we can do now is pray,” as if it is the last resort; we have tried everything else, we might as well throw prayer at it. Prayer is the last-ditch effort. There is an incident in the life of Jesus that should turn that idea of prayer up-side-down.
Jesus encounters a man who is desperately seeking help for his son. The disciples have tried to help while Jesus is away, but to no avail. Jesus comes on to the scene and heals the boy. Later, the disciples ask Jesus why they could not do the healing. The response from Jesus ought to encourage us to take a new look at prayer.
Are you interested to hear what it is? We would love to have you with us Sunday for worship, and to hear what Jesus says about the power of prayer.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Not polite conversation
You certainly wouldn’t invite the Pharisees and Herodians to a family dinner. They want to talk about religion and oolitics. In Mark 12:13-27, Jesus is asked two loaded questions about taxes and the afterlife which attempt to put Him in spiritual or political danger. It seems He will be in trouble however He answers.
But Jesus shows great wisdom in His answers and challenges His questioners to live for God no matter their circumstances. It is a challenge for us to know and trust in the power and promises of God’s Word as we follow Jesus.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent