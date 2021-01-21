Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Glory in Christ
Christ walked on water, stilled the storm, fed thousands by a miracle, and raised the dead. One might think those were his glory days. Yet, it was the night before his terrible suffering on the cross, when he said, “The hour is come, that the Son of Man should be glorified. Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit.” To forgive our sins and bring us into the glory of heaven, Jesus had to be crucified for us. “The Son of Man must suffer many things…and be slain, and be raised the third day.” His resurrection shows his Father accepted his suffering for our sins.
Jesus usually did not show his great power, “For had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.” Yet, when he chose to reveal it, it wasn’t to put on a great performance, but rather, to demonstrate that he was the Son of God, the Savior of the world. The disciples trembled when Jesus was transfigured, but he comforted them, saying, “Arise, and be not afraid.” Through Christ, there is no reason to fear anything. Because of his sacrifice, God is at peace with us and our sins are forever forgiven. He accomplished all things needful for us to be saved. “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.”
No matter how little earthly glory we may see in our lifetime, when Christ was transfigured, that was a glimpse of the glory that is to come for God’s children. Christ will remove all suffering from us, and will give us glorified bodies in heaven.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
When saying yes requires saying no
It was one of those thought-for-the-day-calendars you find in your Christmas stocking. The sayings mostly were trite and pithy, but every so often there was a truth worth repeating, for example: “Decide what you want and what you are willing to exchange for it. Set your priorities and go to work.” In other words, if we’re serious, saying yes to one thing often requires saying no to something else.
Jonah — after fleeing from the mission to which God was calling him (and three days and nights in the belly of the fish!) — now says “No!” to his former urges and “Yes!” to God as he sets out as God’s prophet to Nineveh. Paul invites us to say “No!” to trivial matters and “Yes!” to the things of God that have serious and eternal consequences. Jesus calls the disciples to say “No!” to their boats and nets and families and much of everything else they have known and to say “Yes!” to his “Follow me and I will make you fish for people.”
We feel a kinship with Jonah’s situation, because he struggles. He runs away from God and only relents after a huge fish vomits him onto a distant shore. The call-response stories of Simon, Andrew, James, and John make it all seem so easy. One little word of invitation from Jesus and these men turn in an instant from fishers to disciples.
But most of us live somewhere in the middle, not resisting God’s call with the vigor of Jonah but certainly responding more slowly and ambiguously than the disciples. So a question for today is: To what is God calling us to say “No!”? Remember, it’s not just the ugly stuff but often good things that must be denied for the sake of following Jesus. And then we must also ask in faith: To what is Jesus inviting us to say “Yes!”?
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Why I love the church, part 2
When I was 19, I wanted to know more about God, which wasn’t saying much, since I knew next to nothing about Him. At 22, I was married and when Debbie became pregnant, my curiosity about God became a necessity. My children had to know God.
At the time, I would watch baseball on TV every Saturday. Before the game there was a half hour show out of Omaha called “Let the Bible Speak.” It was four preachers from area churches of Christ. They would answer questions people had sent in by just reading scripture. It was just what I needed.
At the same time, my wife was selling makeup door to door. One Saturday she came home laughing. She told me she had knocked on a door and a group of women were having a Bible study and had invited her in. She had politely declined, but they gave her a pamphlet. She showed me the information and on the back was stamped “Seward Church of Christ.” I was so excited that there was a church in town connected to what I was hearing about the scriptures on TV. I contacted them, they came over and showed me the gospel; I was then baptized into Christ. God had saved me through His church.
Over the years, God through His church has brought me safe thus far. “To Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever and ever. Amen.” Ephesians 3:20.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Who’s calling
Back in the “good old days”, we didn’t have the fancy phone features we have today. No call waiting or call forwarding, and certainly no caller ID. So that meant you always picked up the phone whenever it rang. And if the person on the other end of the line just started talking and didn’t identify themselves, you would say, “Wait a minute; who’s calling?” It could have been a wrong number, a telemarketer, or someone else that you didn’t want to talk to at that moment.
Today, we have more choices. Your phone’s caller ID will identify many of the people who are calling you. The calls that have no ID are often “robocalls”, so you can avoid them if you wish. You can even elect to not answer calls that are from someone you know; for instance, if it is an inconvenient time to answer the phone. Folks can always leave a message if it’s important.
This week, like last week, we have a call narrative involving Jesus’ disciples. Jesus is walking along the shore of the Sea of Galilee and sees a couple of fishermen. He says to them, “Come follow me, and I will make you fishers of people.”
“Who’s calling?” the fishermen must have thought. But after talking with him awhile, they knew who was calling and that this was a call that had to be answered.
We welcome you to attend our worship service this Sunday; safety measures will be practiced. Come and worship the One who calls us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson