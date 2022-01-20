Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The meaning of Christ’s first miracle
In the beginning, God created marriage when he saw that it wasn’t good for man to be alone. God gave us marriage to bless us, to provide for our needs, to give us encouragement, comfort, and strength. God created marriage so that we would have fulfilling relationships and so that we would, “be fruitful and multiply.” Marriage is a gift of God’s kindness, and of his understanding of men and women. God knows what we need.
Jesus performed his very first miracle in order to help a man and wife at their wedding. This shows how highly God regards marriage, and how much he endorses and blesses it. God attended their wedding and provided for their needs when they ran out of wine. Jesus created wine by a miracle so that the joy of their wedding would continue. It was also better wine compared to what they had before. This gives us a picture of who Jesus is and how much he cares for us. It shows that he is there for us too, in our need, no matter how big or small. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
Jesus showed that he is indeed the Savior of the world, and that we can trust him with all our heart. He won’t let us down. In his words we find healing and strength for the future. His grace and mercy overflows for us too. He promises, “Him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
A healthy diet
If you are what you eat, what is your spiritual diet? We live in a time when access to information is staggering: podcasts, movies, Wikipedia, Google search, YouTube channels, websites, radio shows, television programs, Tik Tok, life coaches, Bible studies and sermons all give us plenty to digest, but is all of it good?
“Be diligent to present yourself approved by God as a workman who does not need to be ashamed, accurately handling the truth. But avoid worldly and empty chatter, for it will lead to further ungodliness.” 2 Timothy 3:15-16.
If all I eat is black licorice and Twinkies, I will pay a serious price with my physical life; the same thing can happen to my spiritual well-being, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.” 2 Timothy 4:3-4.
There is such a thing as spiritual junk food or even worse: poison. So, Sunday we will look at what the Lord has given us to help filter the junk out of what we are being offered up on our spiritual plate. We would love to have you with us for our worship time at 10 a.m.
— Jeff Schipper, minister