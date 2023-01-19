Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Jesus’ first miracle at Cana
Jesus performed his first miracle at a wedding, changing water into wine. By helping the married couple in their need, God shows that he blesses and provides for his children. “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
It also shows that Jesus gives his approval and blessing to marriage, an institution created by God. In the beginning he said, “It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.” Yet the very first family, Adam and Eve, betrayed God by disregarding his word. We’ve been suffering the consequences ever since. That breakdown in the very first family home has led to countless broken homes and divorces.
Yet, in Christ’s word, we find healing, hope, and forgiveness. At the wedding in Cana, Jesus changed over 100 gallons of water into wine. His grace and mercy overflows for us too. He provides forgiveness for our sins, saying, “him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out.” He gives us the strength to reconcile with each other and forgive as he has forgiven us. His will is to keep man and wife united and rebuild what is broken.
Marriage is often despised today. Many do not believe it is of God and try changing it into something it is not. The only union God blesses and approves of is when a man and a woman commit themselves before him to love, honor and cherish each other and to be faithful to each other until death do them part.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Long division
There are many things that Christians are “supposed” to do. Many of us are quick to add a “but” here, such as “but not to earn our salvation,” which is true. Yet, we still have things that we expect believers in Jesus and members or our churches to do. And it is in those understandings that we have our problems. What if two people or two groups of people in the church have different understandings about our duties and responsibilities to God and each other?
This problem of division is a long-standing one in the church. In this Sunday’s scripture, we see the church in Corinth experiencing some problems with quarreling and divisiveness. Much of the issue centers on personalities — there is even bragging about receiving a baptism from a certain person, implying that one’s particular baptism is “better” than someone else’s.
The author of the passage, the apostle Paul, is also the founder of the Corinthian church. Paul strongly makes the point that division is not what Jesus wants from his followers. That is, no more of the long history of division, but instead, a unity of believers.
Come join us in worship this Sunday as we work on being unified.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
All you need is love
What is the greatest motivator? Fear is a great motivator, but it is also a great source of paralysis. Unfortunately, hate inspires far too many people, but it can lead only to destruction. Would you agree with me that love is the greatest motivator?
When we feel unloved it can lead us to do silly things or desperate things. The lack of love can cause us to improve ourselves or compromise who we are. When we know we are loved, we can face any problem, overcome any obstacle. It is no wonder that the apostle Paul prays as he does in Ephesians 3:18-19 for us “to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge.”
We will spend Sunday in worship with our Lord and talk about the love that God has for us, and why we feel unloved at times. We would love to have you with us.
— Jeff Schipper, minister