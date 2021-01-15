Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Seeking first God’s kingdom
Mary and Joseph searched for their 12-year old son Jesus for 3 days before finding him at the Temple. He asked: “How is it that ye sought me? Know ye not that I must be about my Father's business? And they understood not the saying which He spake unto them.”
It might seem like an odd question to ask. Why wouldn’t they search for their own son? Surely, Jesus understood their heartache. They hadn’t seen him for days. Yet, Jesus creates the perfect teaching moment. As important as our earthly relationships are, God comes first. Without God’s grace, we would have nothing, not even family or friends. Therefore, Jesus says, “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and His righteousness.” That’s exactly what Jesus was doing in the Temple.
He creates the perfect scenario for them to remember his higher purpose. Much greater than his earthly family relationship, was his relationship to his Father in heaven. Jesus was born to follow his Father’s will in laying down his life on the cross for us all. He was born to fulfill all righteousness for us as both the Son of Man and the Son of God.
By our own reason and strength, we cannot search for God or find him. Isaiah compares us to wandering sheep who cannot find their way. Christ says, “No man can come to Me, except the Father which hath sent Me draw Him.” The good news is that he does draw us to him by the comforting words of the Gospel: “Come unto Me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Follow me
We live in a culture of invitation. Television invites us to join complicated story arcs so that we feel connected to the characters. Commercials invite us to see their product as a new movement and invite us to join it. We are invited to join groups on Facebook and invited into chat rooms and blog responses. The number of social networks is exploding as we are invited into ever expanding ways to connect.
Invitation is an essential part of our walk of faith, but here we frequently see ourselves not as the invited but rather the one who is supposed to be doing the inviting. We can misuse invitation, maybe using the phrase “invite Jesus into your heart,” which often results in the misunderstanding that we are carrying a little bit of Jesus wherever we go. But today’s gospel (John 1:43-51) emphasizes not invitation as our call to others to join the walk of faith but rather Jesus’ invitation to us to follow him. Jesus’ invitation is not that we carry him with us but rather that we follow where he would lead. When Christ invites Philip to “follow me,” may we hear that invitation in our own ears.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I was clueless. I had no direction, no guidance, no purpose. I just wanted to know what I was supposed to do in life. Imagine how I felt when I stumbled into the church. In 1 Timothy 3:15 it talks about the household of God, the church, as the “pillar and support of the truth.” I had finally found God, I had finally found His knowledge, His plan.
I would be the first one at the building, I would be there before the door was unlocked. Because I didn’t want to waste a moment of time. People there knew what I needed to know and I didn’t want to miss any opportunity to learn. They had what I did not, they had what I wanted. What did they have? “Everything pertaining to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by His own glory and excellence.
For by these He has granted to us His precious and magnificent promises, so that by them you may become partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world by lust.” 1 Peter 1:3-4. I loved hearing the word of God; not opinions, not feelings, nor a consensus. Hearing the truth gave me confidence that I was heading in the right direction, I wasn’t wasting my time or energy. Be with us Sunday and we will talk more about the many reasons to love the church.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Something good
This week, we take on a subject that can be quite expansive — what constitutes good? The difficulty here is that the word “good” has many meanings and uses in the English language. Thus, we will be concerned with good from the moral sense.
Our scripture involves the call of two more disciples who wish to follow Jesus, the first two, Peter and Andrew, having been called the previous day. One of the new disciples, Philip, goes to invite his friend Nathanael to meet the One of whom Moses and the prophets spoke — Jesus of Nazareth. Nathanael’s reply is priceless — “Nazareth! Can anything good come from there?”
Jesus was not taken aback by this apparent putdown of his hometown. He calls Nathanael specifically because he knows Nathanael will speak his mind honestly. And soon after meeting Jesus, he knows he has found something good.
We welcome you to attend our worship service this Sunday; safety measures will be practiced. Come and worship the only One who is truly good.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson