Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Seeking God’s kingdom first
Mary and Joseph searched for their 12-year-old son Jesus for three days before finding him at the Temple. He wanted them to remember his higher purpose. Much greater than his relationship to them, was his relationship to his Father in heaven. Jesus was born to follow his Father’s will in laying down his life on the cross for us all. He was born to fulfill all righteousness for us as both the Son of Man and the Son of God.
As important as our earthly relationships are, Scripture says, “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.” Our troubles so often come from our inability to seek first God’s Kingdom. Yet, there is always a blessing in following God’s word, and putting first the needs of our eternal soul. Jesus says his word is the one thing needful, “a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” Everything else is secondary. Nothing else can truly satisfy us as God and his word can.
Even as a child, Jesus had the perfect understanding of what comes first. He always put God first, and always obeyed his Father’s will as our substitute before God. He fulfilled all righteousness to make us acceptable to God, and to adopt us into his family. God is our true Heavenly Father, and we are his true children by faith in Jesus Christ. “Ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The rest of the story
To folks who have read the Bible either casually or in a deep mode of study, the question that eventually pops up is why there are four gospels. Aren’t all of the gospels about the life of Jesus? If we have these multiple accounts of Jesus’ life, couldn’t they have been combined into one unified story?
One useful analogy is to imagine four people who have witnessed an automobile accident. When the police interview each eyewitness, and compare their stories, there may be some differences in their accounts. The police may have to interpret events and put them together in some kind of logical story, but they will always go back to the eyewitness accounts to do this.
Last week, we talked about Jesus’ baptism as told by Matthew’s gospel. This Sunday, our scripture is from John’s gospel and it is the follow-up to Jesus’ baptism. But we find out that John’s gospel gives us new information — different material, but consistent with Matthew’s account. You might say that John gives us “the rest of the story.”
Come join us in worship this Sunday as we see Jesus’ baptism through the eyes of John the disciple.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Transformation
When we get to the point we want to change, there is good news. When we believe in the Lord and are baptized into Christ, God does incredible things. He promises we are born again, our sins our forgiven, we become children of God, we receive the Holy Spirit, we are new creations. One could be tempted to think and act like that is the end of the race, that the journey is over; instead, it is only the beginning. God implores us “and don’t be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.” Romans 12:2.
How does that transformation, that change take place? The good news is that the Lord helps with that transformation. He gives us the power and the tools to accomplish what is needed. It is not just our fight alone; God is working as well, “For I am confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will perfect it until the day of Christ Jesus.” Philippians 1:6.
We would love to have you with us Sunday for worship of our Lord, and to learn more about God’s help in changing our lives and ourselves.
— Jeff Schipper, minister