Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
God’s Word leads us to the Savior
God provided a special star, with a special course, to lead the wise men to their Savior Jesus. They were foreigners from a far away land. Yet, there is no place so distant, and no person so far away, where the light of God’s promise cannot reach. The good news of Christ’s salvation is meant for the whole world. God led them by star, but also gave his written word, which told them Jesus would be born in Bethlehem. Today, God still provides the Holy Scriptures to guide us to Christ, who promises, “He that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
Herod lied when he said he wanted to worship Jesus. He really just wanted to remove Jesus from this world. God made sure Herod’s evil plans failed. No matter how corrupt the powers of this world may be, God is still in charge. “If God be for us, who can be against us?” “Greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world.” “We are more than conquerors through Him that loved us.” God still works through everything in this world today, promising “all things work together for good to them that love God.”
Wise men still seek Christ today. He guides us by the light of his holy word. We are guided by his promise of forgiveness and the assurance of everlasting life. He graciously provides for all our needs of body and soul, and promises to never leave nor forsake us. “Ye shall seek Me, and find Me, when ye shall search for Me with all your heart.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Breath of God
Breath figures frequently in Scripture. God’s breath or Spirit hovers over the chaos in creation in Genesis. Breath or Spirit enters the nostrils of the created in the story. Breath and Spirit is breathed onto the disciples by Jesus when he appears to them after his resurrection. In the gospel text, as Jesus rises from the waters, the Spirit, the breath of God, descends like a dove. Jesus, having held his breath under the water, rises as a model of death and life for us, breathing in the life of the Spirit. He is a risen and claimed by God as the beloved with whom God is pleased.
Of course, breathing is two things, breathing in and breathing out. You can hold your breath, but there is no way to hold it forever. Consider how this reflects the Spirit’s power in Jesus and then in our baptism. In baptism, the gift is not just one of repentance and forgiveness, but, as the Acts text emphasizes, also involves the Spirit living and acting in the baptized. While it is a gift for our own lives, like the gift of breathing in, it is also encouragement and life, a breathing out of the Spirit into the world. Baptism is both for our own sake and for the world. In our baptism, we breathe in forgiveness and reconciliation and breathe out the Spirit in our life and works. That’s the full life of the baptized disciple.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Not a needy person among them
I used to have a saying pointing to the need for church that went this way: “I have an easy life. I think it is because the Lord knows how much I can handle. But as easy as my life is, I wouldn’t last a day without my church family.” Now, after 40 years of Christian life, I realize I have misinterpreted the situation and need to amend that statement. I have had challenges in my life, things that are painful, heartbreaking, disappointing. The reason that I consider my life “easy” is that I am surrounded by a church family that loves the Lord and loves me. I wouldn’t last a moment without God’s family. God and His church have comforted me, loved me, and even disciplined me; all that I can bear whatever this world brings into my life. How about you? Sunday we will look at scriptures for God’s intention for the church. “Rather, speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in every way into Him who is the head, into Christ, from whom the whole body, joined and knit together by every joint which it is supplied, when each part is working properly, makes bodily growth and upbuilds itself in love.”
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Worthy
What does it mean to be worthy? There are many times when we encounter that question in real life. Maybe someone is trying to sell you a bauble or a knick-knack, but you are not interested. You might say that the salesperson's pitch is not worthy of your time.
In another instance, we have an important office to be filled and we have high standards for the one who would be in that office. Only certain people, then, are worthy of taking on this important position. Thus, the particulars of who is worthy to take on a certain job vary on a case-to-case basis, but they are important considerations.
In this week's scripture passage from the gospel of Mark, John the Baptist comes on the scene. He is baptizing with a baptism of repentance, using the water from the Jordan River. He is a worthy prophet of God, much like the Old Testament prophets.
But John makes it clear that there is another One coming, and that compared to this One, he is not worthy. This One will offer a baptism of salvation and will baptize with the Holy Spirit. This One is the Son of God, the Messiah, Jesus of Nazareth.
You are welcome to attend our worship service; safety measures will be practiced. Come and worship the One who is worthy.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson