Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ’s accomplishments for us
Many resolve to do better for the coming year, yet, most resolutions are forgotten as quickly and easily as they are made. Scripture says we are, “not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ.” Nothing compares to what Christ accomplished for us.
He was circumcised when he was only eight days old, an important detail that shows he came to fulfill every part of the Law for us. His entire life, from start to finish, was given in exchange for ours. Even as a baby, he bled for us as he offered himself to God the Father as our perfect sinless substitute. If we feel burdened and troubled by our sins, let us remember that Christ came to make perfect peace between God and man.
He did not place himself under the law for his own benefit, but rather, “to redeem them that were under the law.” He was born to fulfill all righteousness for us so that we can have the assurance of everlasting life. The law can no longer condemn those who receive Christ’s perfect life, for “Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.” Christ already kept the law perfectly for us and suffered for our sins on the cross. “He is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.”
Through this promise, Christ gives us new hope and strength. He gives us new beginnings not only at the start of the year. Every day is another opportunity to find joy and peace in his promises, and to forgive others as he has forgiven us.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Last week we welcomed the babe in the manager that would forever change our lives. This week we are reminded of the horrors of injustice.
“Now after [the wise men] had left, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, “Get up, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you; for Herod is about to search for the child, to destroy him.” Then Joseph got up, took the child and his mother by night, and went to Egypt, and remained there until the death of Herod. This was to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet, “Out of Egypt I have called my son.” When Herod saw that he had been tricked by the wise men, he was infuriated, and he sent and killed all the children in and around Bethlehem who were two years old or under, according to the time that he had learned from the wise men. Then was fulfilled what had been spoken through the prophet Jeremiah: “A voice was heard in Ramah, wailing and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be consoled, because they are no more.” When Herod died, an angel of the Lord suddenly appeared in a dream to Joseph in Egypt and said, “Get up, take the child and his mother, and go to the land of Israel, for those who were seeking the child’s life are dead.” Then Joseph got up, took the child and his mother, and went to the land of Israel. But when he heard that Archelaus was ruling over Judea in place of his father Herod, he was afraid to go there. And after being warned in a dream, he went away to the district of Galilee. There he made his home in a town called Nazareth, so that what had been spoken through the prophets might be fulfilled, “He will be called a Nazorean.” Matthrew 2:13-23.
May we all have the passion and the courage to standup to injustice wherever it may occur.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Coming of the Savior, Part 2
Most Christians who were able probably attended Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day services this past week. And most of those who attended heard the message about Jesus’ coming to the earth in a most humble and beautiful way — the story of Jesus’ being born in a manger. It is a message that many of us have heard multiple times and we never tire of it.
However, when we look at the entire Christian message about Jesus’ coming to earth, we see that there is more to be gleaned from scripture. This week, our scripture is from the book of Hebrews, and it presents a more theological version of Jesus entering the world. The question here is: What does it mean for God to take on human flesh and live among humanity?
We start off the New Year in a most appropriate way — communion will be offered to all who believe in Jesus. Also, since Sunday is New Year’s Day, everyone will have an opportunity to reflect on God’s blessings in the previous year and to share hopes and dreams for the year ahead.
Come join us in worship this Sunday as we anticipate and celebrate the coming of the New Year.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Now what?
I hope everyone received good gifts this Christmas. There seems to be a natural response to getting a gift: accept the gift, open it up, thank the one who gave you the gift. Ideally, the present would elicit a sense of gratitude and love in the one receiving it. After receiving the gift and opening it, we should then go out and use it. Sadly, in this world, what should be so natural, has a break down every step of the way.
My wife talks of a time when she was single, she refused a gift because of the strings attached to accepting it. Another sad story involved young children who did not know what to do with a wrapped present because they had never been given a gift before. They had to be instructed to open the box and look inside. Other times, people are ungrateful for what they have received; and in my case, get a gift and shove it in the closet; never to use it again.
Have you thought about the gifts given from God? They are good and perfect gifts. What have we done with them? Sunday, we would love to have you with us for worship and learn the natural response to the gift God has given us in His Son, Jesus.
— Jeff Schipper, minister