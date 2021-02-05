Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Faith comes by hearing God’s Word
In order that we may believe and be saved, God has given us his word. “These are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through His name.” If we truly value God’s word, we make time for it, and we are willing to let go of earthly advantages in favor of putting God first. “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
We need to hear how God truly feels about us for the sake of his Son. We need to hear how he pardoned the sin of the whole world through his Son who suffered and died for us. We need to hear how Christ rose again and promises we will rise too. We need to hear how his heart yearns for our salvation, and how there is joy in heaven over every sinner who repents and believes the Gospel. We need to hear how Christ will receive anyone who comes to him, no matter how dark his past has been. We need to hear how the thief on the cross repented, was forgiven, and entered paradise, all in the same day. God has forgiven us too for the sake of his Son who suffered for us.
What can be more important than being assured of our salvation by the comforting words of Christ who says all things are now ready? Yet, many cast his words aside thinking they are too busy for them. “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” There are countless ways to spend our time, but one thing is needful. “Blessed are they that hear the Word of God, and keep it.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The body of Christ
The need for fellowship, worship, and service in the church has been put to the test this past year due to the COVID response. The good thing is people are missing what they used to take for granted in the church and are finding ways to safely do what the Lord has commanded us to do as His church. We have come to realize as time as gone on that this risk of being together due to COVID is being outweighed by the risks involved with not being together. This Sunday, Evan Cribben will be giving the sermon and reminding us what the body of Christ is intended to be and do. “But speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, even Christ, from whom the whole body, being fitted and held together by what every joint supplies, according to the proper working of each individual part, causes the growth of the body for the building up of itself in love.” Ephesians 4:15-16.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Do you not know?
There is no denying that this past year has been difficult for all of us. The political landscape, racial tensions, and the pandemic lead the list, and the fallout from them has upset our economy and kept us isolated. Compared to recent years, this past year has challenged us all.
At times like these, it is often wise to look back in history and see how our ancestors handled the tough times. One particular example is in this week’s scripture from Isaiah 40.
The setting for the scripture is the mid-6th century BC. Israel has been captive to the Babylonians for nearly 60 years. The people have had to endure the tortuous rule of the Babylonians for all this time and many had lost hope.
Enter the prophet Isaiah. He delivers a message to the people to have courage, for their freedom will come soon. All tyrants eventually fall, and this one’s fall is imminent. Who will see to this? Do you not know? The only true power in the universe will make it so — Almighty God.
As always, you are welcome to attend our worship service (with communion) this Sunday. Safety measures will be practiced. We also have recorded worship on Facebook. Come and worship the One who lifts us up on eagle’s wings.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson