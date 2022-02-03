Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The transfiguration of Christ
Jesus usually did not show his great power, yet, when he chose to reveal it during his Transfiguration, it wasn’t to put on a great performance. He was showing that he was indeed the Son of God, the Savior of the world, and that we should look to him for life and salvation. God said, “This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye Him.” The disciples trembled in fear, but Jesus comforted them, saying, “Arise, and be not afraid.” With faith in Christ, there is no reason to fear anything.
The transfiguration of Christ teaches that we should not be offended at the outward lowliness of God’s kingdom. Many want to get as rich as possible and live a glorious lifestyle, yet our Savior, “took upon Him the form of a servant, and ... humbled Himself.” “For your sakes He became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich.” Jesus suffered so that he could gain for us the eternal glory of heaven. Yet, when he told his disciples of his upcoming suffering, they were offended and, “were exceeding sorry.” Many become disappointed today also because Christ’s kingdom isn’t very glamorous. The means of his grace come to us through lowly words, water, bread, and wine. Yet, he assures us that the Gospel, “is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.” And, “faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
I grew up in Minnesota, the land of 10,000 lakes and lots of mosquitoes! I have many childhood memories of fishing trips my family would take in the summer. We would spend hours and hours on the lake in hopes of catching the big one. To be honest, we rarely caught any “big” fish but we had a wonderful time.
Jesus spoke to the people in ways that they could understand. One day when Jesus had finished teaching, He said to Simon, "Move on out into the deep water and let down your nets to catch some fish."
Simon answered Him, "Master, we have fished all night without catching a thing, but if You say so, I will let down my nets again." This time the nets came out of the water so full of fish that they began to break. They called for help and their fishing partners brought in another boat, and soon both boats were so full of fish that they were about to sink!
When Simon saw what Jesus did, he was filled with awe and perhaps with fear to be in the presence of someone with so much power. He fell on his knees before Jesus. Jesus said to him, "There is nothing to fear. From now on you’ll be fishing for men and women."
We are called to do the same, to go out and fish for people! May we all dedicate our lives to bringing Jesus to our fellow brothers and sisters!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Gladiator time
There is a universal feeling we all long to experience and that is victory; whether it be in the success of achieving a goal, winning an event, or overcoming an obstacle or an enemy. That being the case, we should all appreciate this promise from God: “But in all things we overwhelmingly conquer through Him who loved us.” Romans 8:37.
When I think of being a conqueror, I envision a gladiator standing over a vanquished foe. That image resonates with me because I always felt like a failure, a loser in life until I came to know Jesus as Lord. We are reminded of where that victory comes from in 1 Corinthians 15:57, “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
The war has already been fought and won by Jesus. Knowing the final outcome helps us fight the battles we must fight along the way. Sunday we’ll talk more in depth about being victorious in Christ, and who to fight and how to fight the battles in our life. We would love to have you come worship God with us this Sunday.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Easily distracted
It’s a fact — our world is full of distractions. It happens in different ways, some of which are good and some not so good. For example, sometimes we are simply tired of a situation and we need a break. A distraction like a jigsaw puzzle or a favorite TV show may offer a welcome time of escape, which can give us some rest and renewed energy.
But then there are things we intend to do and need to do, but something else “calls” to us and little by little draws our attention away from what we should be doing. Often this “calling” happens without our being aware of it.
In our passage, we have the apostle Paul addressing the church in Corinth. He has heard that some of the Corinthians, who had come into the church by believing in Jesus, now appear to be doubting some of the major points of the gospel (or “good news”).
Paul sees his job as maintaining the faith of the church, and there are certain aspects of the “good news” that must be adhered to by all believers. The culture around them may try to distract them, but the core message must come shining through.
We invite you to join us for worship this Sunday to hear some good news.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson