Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘God’s undeserved love’
In the parable of the laborers, the landowner was generous to those who hardly worked at all. They received the same wage as those who worked all day. The story teaches that we are not saved by what we do. We are saved by what God has done for us in Christ. Our good works cannot contribute to our salvation. “By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” God’s grace is the sending of his only begotten Son who suffered, died, and rose again for us, “that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Through Christ, God has more forgiveness than the whole world has sin, and there is more where that came from. He spoke of a, “well of water springing up into everlasting life.” Jesus spoke of healing and comfort for even the greatest of sinners. For, “Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound.” We are saved by grace alone, and that is the only thing that can save us.
The disgruntled workers thought they deserved more than the latecomers did. Yet, salvation isn’t given to us based on what we deserve, but rather on what Christ, our perfect substitute, did in our place. Through faith in Christ, we receive God’s undeserved love. “God hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began.” And in receiving God’s grace he calls us to a new life of serving him and forgiving others as he forgave us.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In the Gospel of Matthew this week we are called to the be Light of world! The Holy Spirit burns bright in all of us.
Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount explains, “You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:14-16.
We are called to share the light of hope and love. We are all beloved children of God, perfect in His eyes. Take time this week to shine your light in a world that so desperately needs to see it!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Not so fast’
In this modern world, we often expect things to happen quickly. Extensive automation and especially the widespread application of computers have made us sort of spoiled in that way.
However, we also know that there is a price that we pay for speed and efficiency. We have to learn a new language — computerese. We have to have passwords for everything, and somehow keep track of them all. It’s enough to make us say, “Wait a minute! Not so fast!”
But in our wonderful English language, there is also another meaning for “fast”, almost opposite to the more common meaning of “quickness”. And that is purposefully restraining one’s self — usually from eating — for spiritual purposes. Today, we in the Church don’t do as much fasting as our ancestors did. But in biblical times, it was an important part of worship.
Thus, in our passage from the book of Isaiah, the people have been declaring fast days and expecting God to respond. But God is not answering their pleas to their satisfaction. The Lord, through the prophet, tells them that their problem is that they have a misunderstanding about what fasting is. So, what is a true fast?
We invite you to come join us in worship this Sunday. Communion (open table) will be served, not so fast but with open hearts.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘What will you see?’
God does an excellent and wonderful job of describing heaven. Why wouldn’t He, it is His home. He tells us a lot about the place He has prepared for us to live in eternally. We will spend our time Sunday in worship of our Lord and Savior and talk about some of the things we will see there.
One easy answer is that we will see God, “And I heard a loud voice from the throne, saying, “Behold the tabernacle of God is among men, and He will dwell among them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be among them.” Revelation 21:3. We will see God face to face. We are also told we will see our loved ones in Christ. What a reunion that will be.
God gives us some other interesting details to help us realize what we do in this life will be seen in eternity. Hearing about them being in heaven encourages us to participate in them in the here and now. We would really love to have you with us to discover more of what the Lord has planned for us. Come and see.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Where does God want us to focus our lives? There are certainly many places we can spend our time and energy and money, but Jesus helps us to know our first priority in Mark 12:28-44. When asked “What is the greatest commandment?”
Jesus concentrates on two pieces of the Law which summarize the Ten Commandments: love God with your whole being and love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus then teaches that truly loving God is worshipping Jesus as the Son of God, and giving your life to Him, as seen through the widow giving all she had to God.
This is truly a challenge to each of us to follow Jesus with a whole heart and show His love to others in all we do.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent