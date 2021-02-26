Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk

The power of prayer

God never promised we wouldn’t have trials. Yet, he does promise always to get us through them. He promises he will never leave nor forsake us, never give us more than we can handle, and always make it all work out for our good.

We may feel powerless under trials and temptations. Yet, through prayer, we have access to the unlimited power of God. “He is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think.” God not only wants us to ask for help, he wants us to persist, “continuing instant in prayer.” He encourages us to keep praying and not give up on his promises. Often, it may seem like he’s not listening, or that he doesn’t care. But, “This is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us.” The cross of Christ reminds us how much God truly cares, and gives us the assurance that he does hear us. “He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?”

Trials are not meant to harm us, but rather to help us. “The trying of your faith worketh patience.” He wants our faith to grow. He wants us to trust in him, pray to him, and find comfort and assurance in his promises. Whatever our trial may be, Jesus says, “All things are possible to him that believeth … All things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”

— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock

First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk

Speaking plainly

One of the qualities we admire in our leaders is honesty. We have stories about our national leaders — people like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln — that tell of their honesty growing up. Some of those stories are, shall we say, more reliable than others. But in any case, we want our leaders and our friends to be folks who will be straight with us, giving us the plain truth.

In this week’s passage from the book of Mark, Jesus is talking with his disciples about some things that they don’t really want to hear. Jesus is being straight with them, but the head disciple, Peter, goes so far as to rebuke the master. Jesus quickly and firmly corrects Peter and tells all the disciples that some very difficult events are going to come. These events must come to fulfill the prophecies about the Messiah.

So while we do want honesty in our relationships, we must be prepared for some of that honesty to challenge us. Jesus says that we should take up our cross and follow him, an image of sacrifice. But the important thing to note is that Jesus will always be with us, no matter what.

Our worship service this Sunday is open to all; safety measures will be practiced. We also have recorded worship on Facebook. Come and worship our Lord Jesus, who is open with us and loves us.

— The Rev. Brian Johnson

Tags

In other news

Pierce handles Braves in C1-8 subdistrict final

PIERCE -- Battle Creek needed a good start against the top-seeded Bluejays in the Class C1-8 subdistrict final, and Payton Frederick provided that with a 3 from the corner followed by another basket on a baseline drive that gave the Braves a 5-0 lead just moments into the game.

The driving force to change

The driving force to change

Since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe V. Wade in 1973, people on both sides of the abortion issue have stood up for their beliefs. Recently, in Norfolk, a March for Life event was held. Those who chose to walk the two miles from Norfolk Catholic and back had as much right to demonstrate their…

Rights of protesters

Rights of protesters

Not too long ago, in Norfolk, a March for Life took place touching on the matter of pro-life and pro-choice. I’m going to touch base on the rights of the protesters in both that march and just in general.

A firsthand experience

A firsthand experience

The March for Life typically takes place in Washington D.C. during the last week of January. This year there were many smaller marches taking place around the country because of the pandemic with one organized in Norfolk. I was fortunate to go on the March and the atmosphere was great. I was…