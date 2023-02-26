Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Victory through Christ
How can someone gain the victory over an enemy if he doesn’t even know who that enemy is? Many have been misled thinking their greatest enemies are earthly. Yet Scripture says, “We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Behind every lie, and every corruption in this world, is the devil pulling the strings.
Many believe he is just a made-up mythical creature, like Santa Clause. Yet, the devil is real and his lies are powerful. “Your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” He wants to pull us away from our Savior, away from the God’s Word, and away from the promise that God will always provide for us.
This is why Jesus goes into the wilderness right after his Baptism: to face the devil in our place, and to overcome his lies for us. Jesus, “was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.” This was God’s plan from the beginning, that Jesus would face the devil for us, and freely give us his victory by his grace.
With Christ, we are never alone in our temptations. Jesus already overcame and freely gives us his perfect obedience to God. “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the spirit.” He enables us to resist temptation and to love as he loved us. “I can do all things through Christ, who strengtheneth me.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
It’s tempting
Welcome to the church season of Lent, a time of reflection and spiritual growth. The Lenten season is modelled on Jesus’ preparation for his earthly ministry in which he spent 40 days fasting in the desert.
Near the end of his time in the desert, Jesus is tempted by the devil. Jesus successfully repels the devil, reminding us of another famous scene in the Bible where the opposite happens and temptation proves too strong — the temptation of Adam and Eve and the subsequent Fall from Grace.
In our scripture this week, we have that account of Adam and Eve and their inability to avoid temptation. It all starts in the Garden of Eden, this place of paradise that has been created by God specifically as a home for the couple. They are to take care of the place and in return, they can eat from any tree in the Garden, except the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil that lies in the center of the Garden.
We all know what happens in the story. But as modern people, it’s tempting for us to dismiss the whole thing. A talking snake? A couple who don’t know they’re naked? But when we read it correctly, the message of the Fall is still relevant today.
You are welcome as always to join us this Sunday as we consider temptation.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I love the church
“My worst day as a Christian is far better than my best day when I was in the world,” and “My life is relatively easy. I think it is because God knows I can’t handle much. But as easy as my life is, I couldn’t live a day without my church family.”
Those are two of my thoughts about why I love the church. It was the Holy Spirit working through the church that brought me salvation. It was the Lord using His people to show me the truth of His love and His plan of salvation that “He rescued us from the kingdom of darkness, and transferred us into the kingdom of His beloved Son.” Colossians 1:13.
For that, I am eternally grateful. It is interesting and informative to see how Jesus loves the church. In Ephesians 5:23-27, it describes how Jesus died for the church, becoming the savior of the body; and that He presents the church to himself “in all her glory, having no spot or wrinkle or any such thing; but that she would be holy and blameless.”
How could you not help but love what Jesus loves? Then there is this startling statement about the relationship between Jesus and the church: “…He is not ashamed to call them brethren, saying, “I will proclaim Your name to My brethren, in the midst of the congregation I will sing your praise.” Hebrews 2:11-13. It sounds so powerful for Jesus to claim us as His brethren in the middle of the congregation. I love that He claims us as His, what an honor that is. Sunday we will look more into God’s design for the church, what our part in it is, and what to do if the church is not following the Lord.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Extravagant for Jesus
At Valentine’s Day, we often do something special to tell the people we love that we care about them. A card, flowers, or chocolates are usually part of the gift. When is the last time you did something extravagant for those you love? In Mark 14:1-11, a woman (probably Martha’s sister, Mary — see John 12:1-8) anoints the head of Jesus as the special guest at the meal. She uses a very expensive vial of perfume to bless Jesus. Little did she know she was preparing Him for burial in a couple of days. What a stark contrast between the extravagant gift of the woman and how Jesus is treated by the men who seek to betray and arrest Him. Do we seek to honor and love Jesus in how we follow Him, or do ignore or betray Him with our selfish and lackluster ways? Let us love Him extravagantly by following Him with a whole heart as we give thanks for His death and resurrection to give eternal life to all who believe in Him as their Savior.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent