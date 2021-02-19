Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Victory over Satan through God’s Word
One of the devil’s most destructive lies is that he doesn’t even exist. Or, he wants us to think there is no danger with him in the world. Either everyone is going to heaven, or there is no afterlife, he says. Therefore, we don’t need to take the Bible seriously. Christ’s warnings about the devil, heaven and hell, repentance, and saving faith don’t need any attention or serious thought after all. But it’s not a game to him. “As a roaring lion, he walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” He makes sin seem so glamorous and fun and then condemns us for giving in.
The good news is that we have a Savior, Jesus Christ, who is much stronger than him. With Christ, we are never alone in our temptations. God does not leave us to struggle alone. He already sent Jesus to be tempted for us in the wilderness. He already overcame and freely gives to all who would receive him his perfect obedience to God. “There is therefore now no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the spirit.”
The devil doesn’t want us to know that Christ’s entire defense against him was the same thing that we have: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” That is our sure and certain protection against the devil’s lies and his superior intelligence. All his powers come tumbling down when we simply trust in God’s Word. “If ye continue in My word, then are ye My disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The power of water
Water is an integral part of the created order. Water sustains and fosters life; too little or too much water can end it. A glance at the news headlines points out the destructive power of water’s presence or absence: In the United States alone, 2011 saw severe droughts afflict several parts of the country. On the opposite end of the spectrum, floods ravaged the Plains states in the spring and summer, displacing from their homes many people who live near rivers and streams. For those dwelling on or near the Eastern Seaboard, hurricane season is a tense time every year. Yet we need water as much or more than we need food, shelter or the other “staples” of human life. Since ancient times we have established our communities near sources of water. We cannot survive long without it.
The tension between the saving and destructive powers of water fills today’s readings. The waters of the flood overwhelmed the world in the days of Noah, yet 1 Peter reminds us that God delivered Noah and his family from death. The Holy Spirit descends on Jesus only after his baptism by John, yet the Spirit immediately drives Jesus into the desert —a place defined by its lack of water. Through water and the word, in baptism our old, sinful self is put to death, and we are reborn as children of God. But the current that flows through these paradoxes is this: in death and life, in flood and drought, God remains faithful. As the psalmist reminds us, God’s mercy and steadfast love “are from everlasting.”
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
There is a beautiful principle of God that He bends over backwards to apply in the Old Testament. Time after time the Lord picks the least likely candidate to accomplish the most incredible outcome. Moses, who is “slow of speech” is chosen by God to stand before Pharaoh to demand that God’s people be let go. Gideon, who is hiding in a wine press from his enemies, is chosen to lead the army to free Israel.
When Gideon does raise an army, God says this about it, “The people who are with you are too many for Me to give Midian into your hands, for Israel would become boastful, saying, “My own power has delivered me.” Judges 7:2. In the New Testament, God spells it out for us plainly again, “For consider your calling, brethren, that there were not many wise according to the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble; but God has chosen the foolish things of the world to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to shame the things which are strong.” 1 Corinthians 1:26-27.
Despite this brilliant presentation, we still manage to think that we have nothing to offer in service to the Lord or that there must be someone better qualified to do what needs to be done. Sunday we will look at the most amazing example of someone just doing their part and see how the Lord uses it. We will use that beautiful example to honor one of our own.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Not what it seems
So many of the things that we learn about Jesus defy our expectations. When Jesus was born, for example, we first see a poor young couple who must travel a long distance, and when they get there, they have to stay in a stable. The helpless babe had to be born in a manger. Yet, an angel appears to shepherds in the field, telling them that a Savior has come into the world; not exactly what we would expect.
Later on, as Jesus starts his ministry, he has himself baptized by John the Baptist. Shouldn’t the greater be baptizing the lesser instead of the other way around? But Jesus does what we don’t expect.
After the baptism, shouldn’t Jesus be ready to start his ministry? But instead, the Holy Spirit sends him into the desert for 40 days, preparing and strengthening him for all that lies ahead. Why would he need to do this?
From a human perspective, we might not fully understand what Jesus has done and why. But we do know that Jesus always has our best interests at heart, no matter how things seem.
You are welcome to attend our worship service this Sunday. Safety measures will be practiced. We also have recorded worship on Facebook. Come and worship our Lord Jesus, who surprises us and saves us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson