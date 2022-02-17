Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The importance of God’s word
Jesus told the parable of the sower to warn us how important it is to hear God’s word and keep it in our hearts. Otherwise, our faith and our eternal life could be lost. God created us to live with him for all eternity. In order that we be saved and not lost, he creates and strengthens our faith by his word. “If ye continue in My Word, then are ye My disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Only with God’s word in our hearts can we fight the temptations of the devil, the world, and our sin. Our eternal life depends on it. Jesus says, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth My Word, and believeth on Him that sent Me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.”
The devil knows our only defense, the “one thing needful”, is God’s word. That is why he attacks it with his lies. That is why he tries to pry us away from it using the “the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lusts of other things entering in, to choke the Word.” How important it is that we continue in God’s word and value it above all else. “These are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through His name.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent are only a few weeks away. This weekend the Gospel of Luke continues Jesus’ sermon on the plain. Last week Jesus shared who receives God’s blessing and those who will receive God’s woes. Jesus once again guides us to a higher calling of how we are to live our lives. Jesus call us to love those who have wronged us. To love and forgive as he loves and forgives us. None of this is possible without God in our heart. Reconciliation is never easy, but it’s necessary to have a complete relationship with Jesus Christ. Putting aside our differences to focus on being God’s Hands and Feet that is our calling.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Looking at the church
I love the family of God that He has given us to worship with, and I love it when we have visitors. I see visitors as a blessing from God, I see it as a sign that the Lord is entrusting their souls to us. Some of those visitors are looking for a church. When I hear that, I always ask what they are looking for in a church. For some it’s a convenient meeting time, or distance from home. Some are looking for church like what they grew up in, some are looking for a good youth group or liking the preacher. So, why are you in the church to which you belong? What we are looking for should be the same as what Jesus is looking at in a church. In Revelation chapters 2 and 3, Jesus looks as 7 churches and critiques them in two general areas: What they are teaching and what they are doing, and He commends them or commands them to repent. How would you feel about visiting a church that had this kind of preacher: “I did not come with superiority of speech or of wisdom, proclaiming to you the testimony of God. For I determined to know nothing among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified. I was with you in weakness and in fear and in much trembling, and my message and my preaching were not in persuasive words of wisdom…” 1 Corinthians 2:1-4? We would love to have you with us this Sunday as we worship the Lord and strive to be the church that God intended.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Tough love
We know that as Christians, we are supposed to take care of one another. That includes the Christian form of love, agape, which is a kind of love that is interested in the welfare of others.
The issue we sometimes face is that a person who is the recipient of care may not properly appreciate what has been given to them, and they fail to respond to others in an appropriate way or to take responsibility for their own life.
Thus, we have seen in our culture the growth of various “tough love” programs. These programs often take the form of interventions, where the person is required to go through various steps to get their life back on track. If administered with concern and love, such a “tough love” program can be successful.
Our passage from the Gospel of Luke this week introduces us to a different kind of “tough love”, not just difficult for the recipient, but also for those giving it — us. The tough love Jesus talks about is difficult for us because it means loving someone we don’t want to love because they don’t love us. Knowing that, Jesus still asks us to be strong in treating others with love.
Please join us in worship this Sunday as we talk about loving our enemies.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson