Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Spiritual vision through faith in Christ
A blind man knew Jesus was the promised Messiah, the Savior of the world, and the Son of God. His physical blindness did not hinder his spiritual vision. He saw Jesus clearly through his ears because, “faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.”
It’s not so much about what we see. It’s about what we hear. “Blessed are they that hear the Word of God and keep it.” The Gospel is the power of God and his spirit works through it. How important it is, therefore, that we hear and believe his promises: “The LORD is good to all: and His tender mercies are over all His works.” He is always ready to provide for all our needs. Faith trusts that God is merciful toward us for the sake of his only-begotten Son Jesus Christ. God hears our prayers in Jesus’ name. He will continue to provide for us.
But we cannot see God through our own natural wisdom. “The natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” We cannot see God by our own reason or strength, or come to him. The Holy Ghost has called us by the Gospel. We see God through faith in Jesus Christ. “He that hath seen Me hath seen the Father.” “The only begotten Son, which is in the bosom of the Father, He hath declared Him.” Jesus has given us spiritual sight through the Gospel. Through his suffering and death, he made perfect peace between us and God. He is risen and promises we too will rise. Whoever believes in him will not perish but will have everlasting life.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Transfiguration: Amazing then and now
Imagine what would happen if someone from the days of Jesus were suddenly transported to our present. How would someone accustomed to walking everywhere respond to driving in a car at top speed, let alone flying in a jet? How would someone who spends their life depending on —at best — oil lamps for light respond to electric lights? It is fun to muse at how people might respond, as we reflect on how sophisticated we are.
Now imagine if the scene were reversed. How would someone accustomed to understanding much in the world around them respond to an event as otherworldly as the transfiguration? We understand volcanoes and the northern lights. We can explain lightning and thunder. We know about germs and disease transmission. So what would we do when confronted with something so amazing, awesome, and unexplainable?
The transfiguration is one of those ancient events that still puzzle us. What really happened to Jesus that day? Since we cannot go back to that time, we are left to speculate. We take stabs in the dark and make educated guesses, but at the end of the day we are left with a holy mystery to ponder.
Whatever happened that day, there is a timeless spiritual reality behind the physical details Mark gives us. God sometimes uses extreme and amazing methods to transform us when we open ourselves to the Holy Spirit. God’s spirit transfigured Jesus then. That same Spirit is still transforming people today. We don’t have to explain first-century miracles to trust that God’s transforming Spirit is timeless and at work within each of us today. We do not have to understand everything to see the beauty of God at work in the world, continually transfiguring us into the people we were created to be.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The name of God
When God sends Moses to demand of pharaoh to let the people go, Moses wants validation. Moses asks, “Who should I say has sent me?” God’s reply is “Say “I am” has sent meant me.” The Jews had such reverent fear of the name they would not say it, nor would they completely spell it out. Which is ironic sense God did say to tell what His name was. In any case, God uses various names to refer to Himself. Sunday, we will look at some of those names to see what God is revealing about Himself. “I am the Alpha and the Omega,” says the Lord God, “who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty.” Revelation 1:8.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Lifted up
One of the things that the pandemic has reminded us of is how much we value human companionship, whether it be through family, work connections, or close friends. The quarantine measures that we have had to endure have increased our separation from each other and many of us now have to deal with loneliness. We long for a reconnection with someone we can call a friend.
Today’s scripture highlights a biblical friendship that may not be as well-known as some others. We might think of Ruth and Naomi or David and Jonathan, for example, when we consider strong biblical friendships, but this week, a friendship between two prophets — Elijah and Elisha — has our attention.
In the Scripture, we learn that the elder prophet, Elijah, is going away, leaving his young protégé Elisha to take over his position as the head prophet in Israel. Elisha cannot help but be sad at the prospect of losing his good friend. However, the manner in which Elijah leaves is mysterious and awe-inspiring, making Elijah one of the most renown and revered figures of the Old Testament
— The Rev. Brian Johnson