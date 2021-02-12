Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&