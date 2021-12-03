Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Being ready through faith in Christ
Jesus often talked about the end of the world because he wants everyone to be ready. Unfortunately, many live as though this world will never end, and as if God doesn’t exist. It’s all about what they can get out of this life, their earthly treasures, and their earthly hopes and dreams. Yet, “What shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Earthly success may seem important now, but it will mean nothing on the last day. Only faith in Christ will matter, and “without faith it is impossible to please God.”
Jesus says, “Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man.” Jesus is saying we need to be ready. We must always know our sins and our Savior. We must not hide from our sins, make excuses for them, or try to justify ourselves. Only God can justify us through Jesus, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world. Only Jesus lived the perfect life, suffered on the cross, and rose again to give us God’s grace and the gift of eternal life. For those who fear death or Judgment Day, Jesus invites them to know God forgives our sins through his cross.
We don’t know when Christ will return, or which day will be our last, but we can know the one who holds the future in his hands. The cross and resurrection of Christ is our solid foundation as the foundations of this world crumble and fade away. He says, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but My words shall not pass away.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Now that it’s after Thanksgiving we feel it’s okay to put up our Christmas decorations. All around town we see lights being strung on houses, businesses and churches alike. This weekend the church marks the second week of Advent. Too often we simply dismiss Advent as the time before Christmas, but Advent is so much more. As we prepare for the coming of the Christ child, the scriptures call us to prepare for the second coming of Christ. In the Gospel for this week John the Baptist calls out to us.
“He went into all the region around the Jordan, proclaiming a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins, as it is written in the book of the words of the prophet Isaiah, “The voice of one crying out in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord, make his paths straight. Every valley shall be filled, and every mountain and hill shall be made low, and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough ways made smooth; 6and all flesh shall see the salvation of God.”
I have to admit that it makes my heart happy when I shop for gifts for family, friends and neighbors. The only challenge with that is that when the presents have all been opened and the decorations are back in the attic I feel an emptiness. An emptiness that can only be filled by turning to Christ’ eternal love, that’s a gift from God that I can’t help but share!
Merry Christmas!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Mana
In the wilderness when God fed His people, He sent a substance the people had never seen before. They named it "Mana" which means "What is it?"
What is the word of God to you? There are many ways to respond to the Bible — Ignore it, dismiss it, treat it as a collection of ideas from different writers over a period of time that one could use or dismiss as one pleases. How we should respond to the scriptures is found in 2 Thessalonians 2:13: “For this reason we also constantly thank God that when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men, but for what it really is, the word of God, which also performs its work in you who believe.”
How you live your life and why you live your life the way you do reveals what you think of the Bible. We would love to have you with us to worship our Lord and Savior, and learn more about the word of God.
Sunday at 6 p.m., we will be showing season 2, episode 8 of “The Chosen” with a discussion time following.
— Jeff Schipper, minister