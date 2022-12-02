Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Lasting treasure
Jesus challenged the lasting value of earthly things. He spoke of a man who dedicated his life to accumulating earthly treasure. But then one day his life, and all that he owned, was taken away. “We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.” Even the most insured earthly treasure we cannot take with us. Isaiah says, “The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.” And Jesus says, “Heaven and earth shall pass away: but My words shall not pass away.”
His words are priceless because they give us a guarantee that extends way beyond this fading world. In his word, we find the peace of sins forgiven and the hope of everlasting life. Judgment Day could come at any time. The signs of the end have been fulfilled. “There shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.” Because of our many sins against God, we deserve his just judgment.
Yet, in God’s word, we learn that Jesus already faced Judgment Day for us on the cross. His resurrection shows God accepted his sacrifice for our sins. If people fear death or judgment, Jesus invites them to know God forgives our sins through his cross. We are saved by his grace, through faith. And his word supports and strengthens our faith in Christ. “Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Word of hope
Advent is a time of year that has us looking at biblical promises. Throughout the Old Testament, there are prophecies that point towards someone who is coming; someone who will be like the heroes of old bringing deliverance; someone like Moses or David.
From these prophecies grew expectations for a coming Messiah. Initially, these expectations were viewed as being only for God’s chosen people, the Jews.
But as many people read the prophetic scriptures, they saw and understood that this deliverance was not meant not only for the Jews but for all humankind.
This Sunday’s scripture comes from the book of Romans, and in it, the apostle Paul points out that the Messiah has come for the Jews and the Gentiles. As his pointer, Paul uses quotations from the Old Testament to show that salvation through Jesus is available for all.
We invite you to join us in worship this Sunday when we will be serving the Lord’s Supper to all who believe in Jesus.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson