Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“The Real Meaning of Christmas”
If Christ was not born for everyone, how could we be sure that he came to save us? The good news of the Gospel is that Christ the Savior was born for us all. God sent his son to be the Savior for the whole world, therefore, he must be our Savior too. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.”
Some may have doubts or fears about their own salvation, yet, God’s promise is clear: “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” We may not have everything sorted out yet, or have a perfect understanding, but by God’s grace, we can know and believe the promise: “Unto you is born a Saviour.” He is everything we need to be saved. “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
The central theme of Christmas is not decorations and shopping. If Christmas is about buying and selling, then it’s really no different than any other day, and it has no spiritual value. Far from earthly riches, Christ was born in a stable to show the world that he comes not with vengeance, but with the peace of God and forgiveness for all our sin. “Though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich.” Whether we are rich or poor, or somewhere in between, Christ the Savior was born for us all. He makes us spiritually rich in the forgiveness of our sins.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Go in Peace
With Simeon and Anna we receive consolation (Luke 2:25) and good news: Jesus frees us to go in peace. God’s Word is incarnate, and we have seen the light of our salvation (2:29-32). “Go in peace” is our call to action — a reminder that we are freed from sin and death and sent out to share that good news with the world. “Go in peace” is also our prayer as life ends — a reminder of a love more powerful than death.
And yet, right along with these words of peace come troubling words from Simeon. The infant Jesus will be a source of turmoil for his people and his family. The words “and a sword will pierce your own soul too” (Luke 2:35) must have been the opposite of peaceful and comforting to young mother Mary. Luke even includes the detail that Mary and Joseph offered the least expensive purification sacrifice, a reminder that Jesus was born into poverty (Lev. 12:8). Even in the presence of God’s incarnate peace, all is not well with the world.
This is where we enter the story, full of questions. How do we experience God’s peace in our broken world? Faced with the reality of war, poverty, hunger, destruction, and loss, how do we speak of peace? How do we live God’s peace in our lives? Like Simeon and Anna, we have faith in God’s promise of peace because we have faith in the promiser. As Simeon and Anna witnessed, God’s word has been, is, and will be fulfilled.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Do you skip reading the genealogy of Jesus in Matthew 1:1-17? I know I did; it takes for ever to try to read all the names I can’t pronounce and they are people I knew nothing about. Even so, there are a few things I came to realize: God is a patient God.
We think it takes a long time to read, think about how long that took for all those generations to be lived out! All so that Jesus would be born at the perfect time for the world. Think of how well God orchestrated His plan throughout those generations to bring about the birth of Jesus.
Another fact to ponder is God’s creation of the universe, “Ever since the creation of the world His eternal power and divine nature, invisible though they are, have been understood and seen through the things He has made.” Romans 1:20. Looking at the universe, with its vastness and magnitude; there is order. Galaxies are ordained to operate in incredible order. So much so, that scientist can predict when Jupiter and Saturn will align in 800 years. Then you hear scientist explain the workings of sub-atomic particles.
Everything we see in creation and in God’s plan has design and order. Why is it then that God’s plan of salvation is presented by the world as a free-for-all; believe what you want, do what you want? In our close to the gospel series, we will take a look at false gospels “I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel; not that there is another gospel, but there are some who are confusing you and want to pervert the gospel of Christ.” Galatians 1:6-7.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
It’s no secret that one of the things that a lot of folks don’t like about Christmas is all the promotion of the holiday, with all the commercialization and the exhortation to “buy, buy, buy”. So there’s this big build-up to Christmas Day, and then on Dec. 26, everything to do with Christmas gets put away for next year and peoples’ attention goes somewhere else.
But Christmas doesn’t last merely a day. For one thing, in the Church, Christmas is a season of 12 days. And beyond that, we want the joy of Christmas to be in our hearts all year long.
Our scripture this week is Jesus’ naming and presentation at the Temple. As a Jewish boy, Jesus was circumcised on the 8th day after his birth according to the Law. We learn more about Joseph and Mary as we read the account. One of the people who gather around the baby Jesus is Simeon, whose has been praying his whole life to see the Messiah before he dies. Another person who sees the special qualities of the young babe is Anna, a prophetess who spends time every day praying at the Temple.
Simeon and Anna are nearing the ends of their time on this earth, just as this little child is coming into it. Jesus’ birth did not mean that the search for Messiah was over, but rather that it had just begun. May we remember the significance of Christ’s birth throughout the year.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson