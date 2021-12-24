Christ is born to forgive our sin
One might expect God to arrange a special birth for his son Jesus, who has all power in heaven and on earth. Yet, the one who created the universe finds there is no room for him at the inn. The one who owns everything is born in a stable, wrapped in swaddling clothes, and laid in a manger, a cattle feeding trough. “Though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich.” Jesus comes to us not with earthly treasure, worldly fame and fortune, but with the peace of sins forgiven and the hope of everlasting life. “He shall save His people from their sins.” Jesus wasn’t born to stay in the manger. He was born to suffer and die on the cross, rise from the grave, and overcome our sin and everything that stood between us and God.
God became one of us to make us sinners acceptable to God. Who would do such a wonderful thing? Who would willingly suffer what we could never handle? Who would do it for our sakes? Who else would erase the past with all our selfish thoughts, words, and deeds? And who would make it possible for our sin to be completely covered so that God would regard us worthy of everlasting life? We are sinners, and yet, through faith in Christ, God treats us as though we had never sinned at all. He did that by paying for our sins, suffering our penalty on the cross, and then rising again the third day. Christ the Savior is born to take our sin away.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
So many questions
A debriefing is a series of questions asked about a mission or event to learn as much as possible from what happened, so that going forward, as much as possible can be learned and used. That sounds very technical and analytic to be used for what the world calls Christmas.
But we should ask, What just happened? How did it happen? Why did it happen? What do we do now? I’m not talking about Dec. 25, 2021, although that might be an interesting exercise. I’m talking about the original event — the savior of the world, the Son of God, Jesus Christ being born in the flesh and living among us. Because the event was so big and how it is responded to nowadays, we may be missing some important lessons. We would love to have you with us this Sunday as we worship and contemplate the birth of Jesus. “Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift.” 2 Corinthians 9:15.