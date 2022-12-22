Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Fear not
To any doubting or fearing where they may end up after this life, the good news of the Gospel says Christ the Savior was born for us all. “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.” Christ was born to save us from our sins, “that we being delivered out of the hand of our enemies might serve Him without fear, In holiness and righteousness before Him, all the days of our life.”
No matter what tomorrow brings, because of Jesus’ sinless birth, freely given by grace, our future is certain in God’s eternal kingdom. Nothing can take away Christ’s birth, and the salvation he brings for us. “If God be for us, who can be against us?” What is there to fear when the one who has all power cares for us and promises to never leave nor forsake us? “The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
We don’t need to fear judgement day since Christ already faced it for us on the cross, took away our sins, and reconciled us to God. “God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto Himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them.” The real gift of Christmas is God giving his son for us all. Far from earthly riches, Christ was born in a stable to show the world that he comes not with vengeance, but with the peace of God and forgiveness for all our sin. “Though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich.” He makes us spiritually rich in the forgiveness of our sins.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The birth of the Christ child in the manger. The one who comes to save the world, enters the world with no fanfare. This weekend we make our way to church to celebrate Emmanuel “God with us.”
“And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in bands of cloth, and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn. In that region there were shepherds living in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. Then an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for see — I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people: to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign for you: you will find a child wrapped in bands of cloth and lying in a manger.” And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace among those whom he favors!” When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go now to Bethlehem and see this thing that has taken place, which the Lord has made known to us.” So they went with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the child lying in the manger. When they saw this, they made known what had been told them about this child; and all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds told them. But Mary treasured all these words and pondered them in her heart. The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them.” Luke 2:7-20.
May you have a safe and blessed Christmas.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The gift of unity
Friends, Christmas is now in sight after four weeks of waiting. With it, we have a familiar story to remember and cherish — the humble birth of Jesus the Savior. And this year’s Christmas, like every year’s, leaves us with questions to ponder.
The world out there is troubled. As always, there are wars going on. Loved ones and friends have died. Natural disasters have occurred. Politically, our country and world are divided. And we could go on and on. So the question is: Where do we find hope in such a world?
We should remember that Jesus was born into a troubled world as well. His ministry was all about addressing social injustice, making a better world, and bringing hope. That hope is the very one offered by the angel who, speaking to the shepherds, proclaims good tidings of great joy that will be for all people. That hope is the gift of unity found in Jesus Christ.
Come join us for the Christmas Eve service on Saturday evening, a service replete with candlelight and open-table communion. Then on Christmas Day services on Sunday morning, we will have another special worship, our Lessons and Carols service that is focused on music. In any case, may you and yours have a very Merry Christmas.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wisner
The purpose of the light
On Christmas Eve at Church, the focus is on the light of Christ and why Jesus, the light of life had to be born. Now, the purpose of any light is to overcome darkness so that we may see, not stumble around in the dark, or be warm. Everything needs light to grow and thrive. Even our bodies require light to efficiently make and use vitamins we need. Life needs light. If there were no light, if something happened to block the sun, it would get cold and dark very quickly. We would soon die, and the rest of the life on earth with it.
On Christmas Eve, we see earthly light throughout this sanctuary, this place set aside for the purpose of sharing the Light of the World with others. There are candles, Christmas lights, the glow of your cell phone screen and the latest LED technology helps us save power and light up the room. These are earthly lights and they make our life more comfortable.
The candle lights are especially important to us on Christmas Eve. Because they represent the light of Christ. His presence here in His word. Candles represent heavenly light. And God has gathered us to hear his gospel of heavenly light and life tonight.
On Christmas Eve, and every time you are gathered by the Holy Spirit in his name, Christ gives you hope in His light. He gives you peace in His light. He gives you the joy of your salvation in the light of his graceful, steadfast, and unending love. Of that you can be of sure faith, because Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday and today and forever.
— Rev. Jared Hartman
Trinity Episcopal Church, Norfolk
“The hopes and fears of all the years are met in Thee tonight.” That’s a line from the Christmas Carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” penned by Philip Brooks. Hope and fear often go hand in hand as we ponder the present and gaze into the future. Whatever our lives are like now, they are certainly different than they were a year ago, and two years ago. Who knows what the future will bring?
There are certain life events that happen, after which, our lives are never the same. People who care for a loved one who is not likely to live long try to prepare for the changes they will face. Parents, especially first-time parents, by birth or adoption, try to get prepared for a different way of living. Some dream of a big win in the lottery, a new job, a wage that provides sufficient resources, or perhaps starting their own business. Some look for a significant other.
All these changes have hopes and fears. No matter how much we prepare, the new reality is never what we expect. We do not know what the future holds. Hopes and fears.
The Christmas season will be here soon. Each person approaches the season differently: Counting shopping days, trying to get perfect gifts for those we love, visiting Santa, making lists, radio stations has been playing Christmas music, TV playing back to back Christmas movies, meals being planned, travel anticipated can easily fill the season.
As we prepare for the birth of the Christ child in our hearts, we are reminded that in our past, present and future, God is present with us. Take time this season to ponder God’s loving presence in your life, and give thanks to God!
— The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain