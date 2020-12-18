Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The lamb of God takes away our sins
The message of repentance from John the Baptist may seem so out of place this close to Christmas. Yet, Jesus was born to give his life for the sins of the whole world. Our hearts must be repentant and humble to receive our humble Savior. So John is, “the voice of one crying in the wilderness, ‘Prepare ye the way of the LORD.’” We all need to prepare by repenting of our sins.
We all say and do things we shouldn’t. “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” By the help of God’s Spirit, we turn away from our sins, and turn to Christ alone for salvation. For he is, “the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” Christ has more forgiveness than the whole world has sin. That’s why he could tell the thief on the cross that he would be with him in paradise that very day. Jesus was born to take our sins away, no matter how great, and remove them from us as far as the east is from the west. No sin was too great for Christ to overcome and take away. He wants us to have that comfort and assurance in our hearts, and trust in him for salvation. For he has accomplished all things needful for us to be saved.
Yet, without repentance and the desire to have our sins forgiven, what would the Savior from sin mean to us? May we be ready to receive him into our hearts, with true repentance and faith. “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Obeying the gospel, baptism
I love the Summer Olympics, especially the 100-yard dash. I think it is because I am so incredibly slow. In order to run the race, there is a sequence of events to the start: Runners get into the starting blocks, and then at the starter’s commands of “On your mark”, “Get Set” and “Go” there are specific actions the runners take in order to start and run the race.
So it is with us running God’s spiritual race. There are certain commands we must follow in order to start the race: Hear God’s word and believe it, act on it by repenting and confessing Jesus as Lord. All of those things are commanded by God for our salvation; and so it is with our baptism into Christ. Jesus says “He who believes and is baptized will be save” Mark 16:16. Baptism is like coming out of the starting blocks to run your race. No matter how you frame the problem we have with God: sin separating us from God according to Isaiah 59:1-2, or the command from Jesus to be born again, or how we as gentiles are included in the promises given to Abraham and his descendants; Jesus has answered them in the promises of baptism.
Be with us live or on Facebook to see the marvelous promises of God. “Or do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus have been baptized into His death?” Romans 6:3.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Expectations are a funny thing. Last week, we talked about the Israelites having unrealistically high expectations when they returned home from the Babylonian captivity. The people then became discouraged when reality set in and they realized what a job it would be to rebuild Jerusalem and the Temple.
But it is also possible for us to have expectations that are continually met, and as we keep having them met, we take them for granted and then forget to be thankful for them. We human beings are good for setting ourselves up for disappointment.
Our scripture this week is Mary’s Song. After being visited by the angel Gabriel, Mary, following in the footsteps of various important women in the Old Testament, sings this hymn of praise. Mary notes that she is “blessed among women” to be carrying the Savior in her womb, and she describes what this baby is destined to do — to bring justice to the people, especially the poor and disenfranchised.
Mary’s son Jesus is destined to come into the world in the most humble of accommodations — a manger. He will have a ministry unlike any the world has seen before or since. And when it looks like all is lost in his death on the cross, he is resurrected. With Jesus, we can expect the unexpected, and celebrate in joy.
We will have live worship at First Presbyterian this Sunday; health measures (e.g., wearing of masks) are required for everyone’s safety. The recorded sermon will be on Facebook (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with additional material on the webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). May this Advent season find you well, with grace, peace and joy to all.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson