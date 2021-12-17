Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk

The lamb of God takes away our sins

God sent John the Baptist to prepare our hearts for Christ to enter. “I am the voice of one crying in the wilderness … make straight in the desert a highway for our God. Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low.” The terrain that needs landscaping is our sinful hearts.

Thinking that we are not that sinful is one of those obstacles, or mountains, that must be made low. “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” Yet, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” The self-righteous do not inherit the kingdom of God, but “Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” For Christ, “Came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”

Jesus was born to take our sins away. “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.” That is why John pointed everyone to Jesus, saying, “Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” No sin was too great for Christ to overcome and take away. He wants all to have that assurance in their hearts and trust in him for salvation. He has accomplished everything needful for us to be saved. We cannot take our own sin away. We cannot make up for past mistakes. Yet, the Lamb of God takes our sin away. His promise brings us real and lasting peace in the real forgiveness of our sin.

— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock

Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk

Tis the season! Ever notice that this is the only time of year you will use the word “tis” and it is absolutely appropriate and natural? There are certain things you expect to hear this time of year; another is the ever helpful “Gift Giving Suggestion” list. Forget about that. This Sunday, I want to give you a more important list, it is how to receive gifts.

As a child, I was horrible at receiving gifts. A week before Christmas I would segregate my gifts so I would have easy access to mine on Christmas day. Two things would happen when I open my gifts. First, I would plow through and open my gifts in rapid fire, I wouldn’t stop to acknowledge who had given what. Second, I would categorize my gifts. There was the socks and underwear package; to me that did not even qualify as a gift. There was the gift from my Grandma Schipper, she always knitted me a sweater. I would open it up, my mom would insist I put it on so she could take a picture. I would oblige and then shove it in a drawer and never see it again.

I’ll stop here and point out I was a horrible child; I’m surprised I came out of childhood unscathed. What is the spiritual application? God gives us so many gifts, I am afraid we respond the same way as I did when I was young: Some things we don’t even consider as a gift — like sunshine, rain, another day of life. Some gifts God has given, we open up and never use them again. Let’s talk Sunday about the gifts from God and how to receive them. “Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above,” James 1:17.

— Jeff Schipper, minister

First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk

The ABC’s of Christmas

This Sunday, the Christmas message will be presented via scripture, story and song as First Presbyterian Church’s Sunday school youth –— Good Morning, Good News — present “The ABC’s of Christmas.” The youth will read, light candles and sing carols, and the congregation will be asked to join in the singing. You won’t want to miss this heart-warming telling of the Christmas story.

— The Rev. Brian Johnson

Madison County Court list for Dec. 15, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Knights earn first win of the season

The Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball teams squared off Monday night with both young teams looking for their first win of the season.

+4
Preseason No. 5 Knights grapple Gators 49-37

WISNER — Oakland-Craig led by double digits for the final 2½ quarters but never really pulled away from host Wisner-Pilger in a 49-37 victory to improve to 4-1 on the young girls basketball season.

Dealing with COVID during the holidays

Since COVID is still around and Christmas isn’t too far away, the question of what the holidays will look like arises. Shortages on toys may make it stressful for parents, leading to increased Black Friday sales to get the requested gifts. Also, online shopping will inevitably be extremely c…