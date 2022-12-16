The lamb of God takes away our sins
Jesus was born to give his life for the sins of the whole world. Our hearts must be repentant and humble to receive our humble Savior. John the Baptist is, “the voice of one crying in the wilderness, ‘Prepare ye the way of the LORD.’” We all need to prepare by repenting of our sins. We all sin against God and each other. “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” By the help of God’s Spirit, we turn away from our sins, and turn to Christ alone for salvation.
For he is, “the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” Christ truly takes away our sin. He has more forgiveness than the whole world has sin. That’s why he could tell the thief on the cross that he would be with him in paradise that very day.
Jesus was born to take our sins away, no matter how great, and remove them from us, “as far as the east is from the west.” No sin was too great for Christ to overcome and take away. He wants us to have that comfort and assurance in our hearts, and trust in him for salvation. For he has accomplished all things needful for us to be saved. ¶
Yet, without repentance and the desire to have our sins forgiven, what would the Savior from sin mean to us? May we be ready to receive him into our hearts, with true repentance and faith. “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Doing the right thing is often times not the easy thing! In the Gospel of Matthew this weekend the focus is on Joseph’s reaction to finding out Mary was with child.
“Now the birth of Jesus the Messiah took place in this way. When his mother Mary had been engaged to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found to be with child from the Holy Spirit. Her husband Joseph, being a righteous man and unwilling to expose her to public disgrace, planned to dismiss her quietly. But just when he had resolved to do this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for the child conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” All this took place to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet: “Look, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel,” which means, “God is with us.” When Joseph awoke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him; he took her as his wife, but had no marital relations with her until she had borne a son; and he named him Jesus.”
From Jesus birth to His death and resurrection, God shows us how to treat and love each other!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The amazing story of Christmas
Are you tired of the over-commercialization of our beloved holiday? Are you looking for the true meaning of Christmas – the coming of Jesus into the world? Then we invite you to join us this Sunday as our youth and members of the congregation present a 6-part play entitled “The Amazing Story of Christmas”.
There will be plenty of music and a unique format where members of the audience can participate in the action. After the service, we will have fellowship with Christmas cookies.
Come join us in worship this Sunday as we anticipate and celebrate the coming of the Christ Child.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson