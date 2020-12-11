Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The lowly kingdom
One might expect the kingdom of God to be stunning and impressive and full of only power and glory. Yet, Jesus says “My Kingdom is not of this world.” It’s not really what the world wants or expects. It’s central theme is the suffering and death of Christ on the cross for our sins. It’s far from being the most glamorous and exciting thing in the world. But Jesus did not come to impress the world. He came to be born without sin for us so that he could become our perfect substitute on the cross. Jesus came to make us acceptable to God. He came to forgive our sins, and grant us the assurance of eternal life through faith in him. Jesus didn’t come to impress the world with glamor and hype, or with earthly power and force. He sent John the Baptist, wearing camel’s hair and eating locusts and wild honey, with the message of repentance and faith, and Baptism for the remission of sins. His message was to prepare us for the coming of the Savior into our hearts. “Repent ye, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
God has something far more valuable to give than temporary earthly success. He has the forgiveness of our sins. He has victory over the grave and victory over the devil. He has eternal life to give freely through his lowly word. Christ’s power was hidden behind his suffering and death on the cross, and behind the gentleness of his word. “God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Give Witness and Rejoice
The third Sunday of Advent — also known as Gaudete rejoice — is one in which the church has rejoiced as the advent of the Messiah draws nearer. Whether or not you mark this Sunday with a pink candle on the wreath, the texts for the day echo this rejoicing, this “we’re almost there” excitement, in a multitude of ways. Isaiah couples images of a people restored with images of weddings and springtime and oak trees. The psalmist offers up images of a harvest festival, and Paul urges us to rejoice “always.”
John the Baptist, in his own way, calls for rejoicing by his acknowledgment that he is not what we are waiting for. John, like us, has a mission to bear witness, but when he says “I am not,” we hear a clear contrast to all the ways Jesus will identify himself with the Father: “I am the bread of life.” “I am the resurrection.” “I am the good shepherd.” All these things Jesus will be for God’s people, but John’s job is simply to bear witness to the light.
How do we bear witness, while still waiting? Or can joy in the midst of waiting be that very witness? In Advent we are not called to act as though we do not know how this story ends, as though Jesus’ birth and life, death and resurrection, are still before us. But we do know that sense of longing for God’s salvation to be fulfilled, and the temptation to imagine that we have to save ourselves, instead of waiting for God’s purposes to be worked out in God’s time. John reminds us that there can be joy in taking our proper place, pointing to Jesus without needing to be Jesus.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Obeying the gospel — confessing Jesus as Lord
Have you ever thought about the fact that what we do on earth has an impact on what goes on in heaven? It is very exciting to think about. Last week we talked about the need to repent in order to be saved. Jesus tells us that when we are lost and repent that the angels in heaven celebrate, Luke 15:1-10. I like thinking about the parties being thrown in heaven when someone is saved. There is another time when Jesus talks about what happens on earth causing something in heaven to happen. In Romans 10:9, it commands that we confess Jesus as Lord and believe that God raised Jesus from the dead for salvation. There is something else so powerful and moving that happens as well. Jesus talks about that in Matthew 10:32, “Therefore everyone who confesses Me before men, I will also confess him before My Father who is in heaven.” So, picture this: when we confess Jesus is our Lord, we are claiming Him. Then, Jesus is standing before His Father in heaven and claiming us as His! That is powerful and amazing. Let’s be together this Sunday and we will worship and talk more about what it means to confess Jesus as Lord. We would love to have you with us. We also provide our worship on Facebook.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Joy is coming
We encounter another scripture from the prophet Isaiah on this third Sunday of Advent. Isaiah is a favorite book during the season of Lent because it has many passages that relate to the coming of the Messiah. This week, the topic is joy, a type of joy that accompanies the news of the coming of the Messiah.
When we have unrealistically high expectations, we often set ourselves up for disappointment. That is what has been happening with the repatriated people of Israel in our scripture. Yes, they were home now, freed from the iron-fisted rule of the Babylonians. But getting things back to how they once were is turning out to be a greater challenge than expected. The people need encouragement, and Isaiah gives it to them through the words of the Suffering Servant, the Messiah (or Christ).
With the challenges of the pandemic, we are facing our own season of discouragement. We have become used to having things turn out our way, and when they don’t, we feel frustrated. But we need to remember during these tough times that we always have the promise of Christ’s presence with us, and the joy it brings.
First Presbyterian is offering live worship at this week’s service; safety measures (e.g., wearing of masks) will be carefully observed. The recorded sermon will be on Facebook (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with additional material on the webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Grace, peace and joy to you this Advent season.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson