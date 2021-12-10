Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ’s lowly kingdom
Jesus wasn’t born to impress the world with earthly power, glory, or force. Far from being the most exciting thing in the world, Jesus, the Son of God, was born in a stable and laid in a manger, a cattle-feeding trough. Although he has all power in heaven and on earth, he performed no miracles until the age of 30. Later, he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey and was nailed to a cross. Even when he rose from the grave, he didn’t show off his power to the world. Jesus comes to us in lowliness, meekness, and the gentleness of his word. Christ brings to us the most valuable treasures in the world: the forgiveness of all our sins, and peace between God and man.
Should it be surprising then, that Christ’s church is also lowly and despised? Yet, Jesus promises that when only two or three gather in his name, he is there in the midst of them. Small gatherings of believers are a far cry from the billion dollar companies and powerful kingdoms of this world, yet Jesus says, “My Kingdom is not of this world.” Christ’s power is hidden behind his suffering and death on the cross, and behind the lowliness of his word. Even his greatest prophet, John the Baptist, spent his last days in prison for preaching the truth. The King of all kings and Lord of all lords was captured too, spit upon, and crucified. Yet, that is how Jesus saved the world. “We were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.” “And blessed is he, whosoever shall not be offended in Me.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Third weekend of Advent
Here we are just a few weeks away from Christmas! The Gospel for this weekend is from Luke. John the Baptist is sharing tough love to the crowds. In essence, John is telling them and us to get our acts together. To realize that the righteousness of our ancestors does not ensure our salvation. The crowds asked John, “What then should we do?” 11In reply he said to them, “Whoever has two coats must share with anyone who has none; and whoever has food must do likewise.” 12Even tax collectors came to be baptized, and they asked him, “Teacher, what should we do?” 13He said to them, “Collect no more than the amount prescribed for you.” 14Soldiers also asked him, “And we, what should we do?” He said to them, “Do not extort money from anyone by threats or false accusation, and be satisfied with your wages.” John goes on to explain that Jesus will baptize with the Holy Spirit and fire.
By the grace of God we are saved. With the Holy Spirit within us we are changed forever. We are called to live out our faith in Jesus Christ by being God’s Hands and Feet!
During these final weeks of Advent take time to reflect on how you are living your life in relation to God’s never-ending love.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Because I am clueless, there are times in my life I just wish God would take me by the hand and take me where He wants me to go, make me do the things I need to do, put the words in my mouth that I need to speak to someone. To me, it is exhausting sometimes to be constantly thinking and planning. After 41 years of being a Christian and 21 years as a minister, it finally dawned on me, it can and should be that way in a sense: “For we are the people of His pasture and the sheep of His hand.”
God does lead, He does move us, He does give us what to say; my exhaustion comes from fighting against it, me trying to thinking of better ways to do and say things. The more we let Jesus lead as our shepherd, the more joyful and peaceful our lives will be. Sunday morning, we will talk more about how to be sheep and what it accomplishes. Sunday at 6 p.m. it is our evening worship dedicated to singing praise to God.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Something old, something new
Our journey through Advent reveals many things to us — anticipation, patience, hope, surprise, joy and many others. In this week’s scripture we learn about some aspects of a specific topic that is of great interest to us — the connection between the Old Testament and the New Testament.
The central figure in our scripture from the gospel of Luke is John the Baptist. We encounter him preaching about the end times, about ethics, and about a coming Messiah. When we look at these topics and the way John preaches them, we are reminded of the Old Testament prophets.
But when Jesus arrives on the scene, how do we characterize his teachings? Are they like John’s, a continuation of the preaching of the Old Testament prophets — something old? Or does Jesus preach differently with different topics — something new?
Most of us are familiar with the poem quoted by brides who are about to be married. They are to bring with them something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue, for good luck. But as a marriage unites a couple, so Jesus unites the line of the prophets with the Messiah. Something old leads to something new.
Please feel welcome to join us in worship this Advent Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson