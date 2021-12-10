Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. A light glaze of ice possible in some spots. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Icing is most likely on untreated and elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&