The lowly Kingdom

One might expect the kingdom of God to be stunning and impressive and full of only power and glory. Yet, Jesus says “My Kingdom is not of this world.” It’s not really what the world wants or expects. It’s central theme is the suffering and death of Christ on the cross for our sins. It’s far from being the most glamorous and exciting thing in the world. But Jesus did not come to impress the world.

He came to be born without sin for us so that he could become our perfect substitute on the cross. Jesus came to make us acceptable to God. He came to forgive our sins, and grant us the assurance of eternal life through faith in him. Jesus didn’t come to impress the world with glamor and hype, or with earthly power and force. He sent John the Baptist, wearing camel’s hair and eating locusts and wild honey, with the message of repentance and faith, and Baptism for the remission of sins. His message was to prepare us for the coming of the Savior into our hearts. “Repent ye, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”

God has something far more valuable to give than temporary earthly success. He has the forgiveness of our sins. He has victory over the grave and victory over the devil. He has eternal life to give freely through his lowly word. Christ’s power was hidden behind his suffering and death on the cross, and behind the gentleness of his word. “God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen.”

— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock

St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk

— Randy Rasmussen, pastor

First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk

The way of Holiness

Much of the action in the Bible takes place in a harsh environment — the desert. That harshness becomes part of the storyline and affects what happens to the people of Israel. For example, a drought in the Holy Land is what causes the tribes of Israel to move to Egypt. Later on, Israel becomes enslaved to Egypt and God sends a deliverer (Moses) to guide Israel to freedom. Thus, the desert itself becomes a character in the drama of God’s people and their struggle for salvation.

In this Sunday’s scripture, we have the prophet Isaiah using the desert as a metaphor for Israel’s challenges. Things have been dry for the people, but the prophet is offering up visions of better times coming —pools of water, green plants and shade from the scorching heat. Attacks from wild animals? Gone. Bullying by Israel’s enemies? No more. Instead, there will be the Way of Holiness, and all of the redeemed are welcome to travel on it.

Come join us in worship this Sunday as we continue our journey through the season of Advent and anticipate the coming of the Christ Child.

— The Rev. Brian Johnson

