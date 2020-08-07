St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Elijah finds the presence of God not in earthquake, wind or fire, but in the sound of sheer silence. When the disciples face a great storm on the sea, they cry out with fear. Jesus says: “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid.” Amid the storms of life, we gather to seek the calm presence of Christ that soothes our fears. In comforting words of scripture and in the refreshing bread and cup of the eucharist, God grants us peace and sends us forth to be a sign of God’s presence to others.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
People placed by God
I was going to do a follow-up to the message last week that heaven is near with a sermon on hell. But something else came up that was so powerful it captured my heart and my attention. Have you ever noticed in your life that God does a wonderful job of bringing people into your life that you need?
People that change the course of your life, or remind you that you are loved, that you are not alone, that there is hope and help, and maybe they are there to discipline you? The Holy Spirit tells a man named Phillip to go out to a desert road. He encounters an Ethiopian in a chariot reading scripture from the prophet Isaiah. Phillip strikes up a conversation with the man which leads to talking about Jesus and the Ethiopian getting baptized into Christ, Acts 8:26-39. We'll look at this to learn three things: To praise God for His wonderful love and power, to learn to how to be the one sent, and learn how to respond to the ones sent to us.
We would love to have you with us this Sunday at 10 a.m. for live worship
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
A helping hand
On Aug. 6, 1965, the Beatles released a song titled “Help!” that rose to the top of the pop charts. I’ve always found the words to be a true expression of our lives as humans. The song relates that when the singer was younger (“so much younger than today”), he “never needed anybody’s help in any way.” But after experiencing life and living through the “school of hard knocks,” the arrogance of youth gives way to a recognition that we as individuals can’t do everything on our own — we need help.
This week’s scripture from the gospel of Matthew follows up last week’s passage on the feeding of the 5,000. That was a tremendous miracle, to be sure. But something just as remarkable is about to come. This week, the disciples are sent ahead of Jesus by boat as he dismisses the crowd. But a storm kicks up and the disciples are terrified.
In response, we have Jesus reaching out to the disciples with an iconic miracle. And in this version of the miracle of Jesus’ walking on the water, the apostle Peter figures prominently, learning something he’ll never forget.
This Sunday, we continue worship in the church building with safety measures, including masks.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson