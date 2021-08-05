Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Real and Lasting Peace with God”
The world lacks peace as divisions and polarizing views increase. Yet, Jesus promises us a peace that doesn’t come from the world. “My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you.” Jesus wants us to have peace that lasts. He gives us the real and lasting peace of his cross and resurrection. He gives us peace that can only come from knowing God forgives our sins because Jesus suffered and died on the cross for us all. He loves giving this peace to all who would receive him. No matter how great our sins have been, we can have peace with God. “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Yet, not everyone receives his peace. “He came unto His own, and His own received Him not.” They were too busy looking for earthly peace to care about eternal peace with God. Jesus said, “If thou hadst known ... the things which belong unto thy peace.” They did not realize what was good and important for them. They were too busy buying and selling. They were not concerned with spiritual things. They valued earthly treasure. Even the Messiah was no longer considered a Savior from sin, but a Savior from the Romans. When Jesus beheld Jerusalem, he “wept over it.” There is deep joy in God’s heart over just one sinner who repents and believes in him. And it also hurts him when just one sinner refuses to accept his peace. Yet, let no one think it is too late for him to have peace with God. He is “full of compassion; slow to anger, and of great mercy.”
The greatest bread
Jesus uses the image of bread to demonstrate that, even compared to all the great things God has done before, God’s greatest miracle is in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. Jesus, the bread of life, is a greater miracle than the manna God sent in the dessert (Exod. 16:14), greater than the bread the angel brought to restore Elijah (1 Kings 19:4-8), greater even than the loaves Jesus had just multiplied to feed a crowd of more than five thousand people (John 6:1-14)! In Jesus, God gives bread for the journey — not only for this life, but also into eternal life.
We’re so familiar with this image that it loses some of its original power. But the claim Jesus is making here is a radical one — and a dangerous one. To Jesus’ original audience, his claim to be the bread from heaven, the Son of God, must have sounded like outrageous blasphemy. “Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know?” they say. “How can he now say, ‘I have come down from heaven’?” (John 6:42). Who does this guy think he is?
Jesus’ message is both outrageous and outrageously comforting: anyone who eats this bread will live forever. The Son of God meets us in this life and gives us real and certain hope for eternal life. Normal bread is amazing in its own right; manna is miraculous. But Jesus Christ is the true bread and the greatest miracle of all. “Taste and see that the LORD is good” (Ps. 34:8). (Excerpt from Sundaysandseasons.com).
The relentlessness of life
Sometimes the relentlessness of life can wear us down. There are so many obstacles and hurdles in life that are infuriating. People and things are always creating road blocks. What makes it worse for me is the thought that “if I just get over this last hurdle, then it will be smooth sailing.” The problem is, there is always another obstacle. The inside joke between my wife and I is saying “just wait till Monday, everything will be better.”
We have been saying that for 43 years, there is always going to be something else. If you have that mentality, the next hurdle is all the more devastating. I have come to admire Sydney McLaughlin. She set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles and she made it look effortless; she didn’t curse the hurdles or refuse to run until they were removed; somehow, she was able to glide over them without breaking stride. How about you, how are you running the race of life? Does every hurdle feel like an impossible mountain? We would love to have you with us this Sunday for worshipping our Lord and savior; and we’ll talk about how God helps us with the hurdles in our life. I almost forgot; it is fellowship lunch after worship.
This Sunday night it is praise night. We dedicate the night to singing praises to the Lord. “Through Him then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of the lips that give thanks to His name.” Hebrews 13:15.
