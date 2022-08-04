Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Foundations of rock vs. sand
If a house is going to last and keep us safe from the coming storms, it needs a solid foundation. The same holds true for the structure of our faith. Whether or not it will survive affliction depends on the foundation. From the outside, some earthly houses do look more beautiful, just as some people’s lives appear to be more important and rich. But what do those things really matter without a solid foundation? We may not look very impressive to the world. Yet, it’s the foundation of our faith, our hope in Christ, that truly matters. Jesus died and rose again to take our sins away, and to accomplish all things needful for us to be saved. “God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
But there are many who build on the foundation of their good works. They think God will accept them into heaven based on the good things they have done. They are building on sand. “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us.” On Judgment Day, every foundation will be examined and revealed for what they truly are. “Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of Mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock.” The wise thing is to believe Christ’s promises and treasure them above all else. “The Words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.” “If ye continue in My Word, then are ye My disciples indeed.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Having faith
We have been discussing a number of theological topics this summer, and this week we continue the pattern with an examining of faith.
At first glance, this topic may sound like an easy one. It’s right out of John 3:16 — whoever believes (i.e., has faith in) Jesus gets eternal life. But if we have much life experience, we know that it can be more complicated than that. Why is it, for example, that some people of faith are able to do some things that their brothers and sisters in faith can’t do?
In this week’s scripture, we have the biblical examples of Abraham and Sarah, who are held up as paragons of faith. God told them what would happen to them, and it seemed too incredible to believe. But they went into a foreign land, following God’s command, and God’s promise was fulfilled through them.
It turns out that faith isn’t so easy after all. Faith is about having a foundation for a relationship with Jesus, and we need to nurture it and pray about it.
We welcome you to worship this Sunday; come join us in the sacrament of holy communion.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson