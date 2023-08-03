Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ prepares us for his return
Jesus says, “Behold, I come as a thief.” In other words, “The Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not.” Christ will come again when he is least expected. He doesn’t want to catch anyone off-guard. Otherwise, why would he warn us about the suddenness of his return? He wants us always to be ready. In fact, he promises to all those who believe in him: “Fear not, it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” The kingdom of heaven isn’t something God wants to keep from anyone. He wants every soul to repent, believe, and be saved. Therefore, he says it in words everyone can understand. “Blessed is he that watcheth.”
We must confess we are sinners desiring earthly treasure like moths driven to a flame. That’s why we need the words of Christ to lead and guide us. He says, “Fear not.” He did enough to save us. He shed his blood for us. He suffered and died to make us acceptable to the Father. “Believe and thou shalt be saved.”
After reaching for all those earthly things that never really satisfied us anyway, but only left us without lasting peace and rest, Jesus says, “Come unto Me all ye that are labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” He gives us rest that only comes from knowing Christ rose from the grave and forgives all our sins. By his Word and Spirit, he grants us the assurance that it is his pleasure to give us the Kingdom of heaven. He enables us to follow him and help others with the little time we have left.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Here we are at the beginning of August — teachers and students will be returning to school in the coming weeks! Churches all across the area are preparing for Sunday school and other church events. The question becomes, how and why should I include church into my already crazy schedule?
Our world is so full of activities and “to do” lists, it can feel like you can’t handle another thing! My hope and prayer for you is that you take the time to exhale and to feel God’s presence. When life seems to be running you over, look to the cross. Go back to church, take the time to worship where you are with a community of believers that are experiencing a lot of the same craziness that you are. Take time to remind yourself that as the world makes you feel that you are not enough, God sees you as perfect in every way.
Blessings!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Fine dining
When we look back on human history, we see an ongoing struggle centered on something that we in the modern world take for granted — finding enough food to eat. In the Bible, for example, there are frequent references to droughts, which then lead to famines and starvation. For example, the forefathers of Israel were held captive in Egypt through a series of events that started with a long drought.
But another remarkable aspect between food and the living things that eat it is that the eaters have a preference for certain kinds of food. Even so indiscriminate an eater as a cow has some types of grass that it prefers over others. Thus, it is not surprising that, at least when food is abundant, humans would select “fine dining” — the kind of food they like.
In this week’s scripture, Jesus, with the assistance of the disciples, preaches and offers healing to a large crowd that has gathered at the Sea of Galilee. After a long day of ministry, the disciples are wondering what to do about this large gathering — they must be getting hungry. Jesus agrees, and tells the disciples that he and they will do the feeding.
The fare was bread and fish — pretty ordinary stuff. But to all who were there that day, it was fine dining.
In our own version of fine dining, feel free to join us in open-table Holy Communion in worship this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I love Sunday school flannel graph lessons. They are so entertaining and boil down the lesson to its basic elements so that children can get the basic lesson. But that may be a problem for us as adults later in life.
We think we know that section of scripture but all we carry is the simplified version we learned from childhood. I remember my wife’s flannel graph presentation of the healing of Naaman in 2 Kings 5. Debbie would dunk the leprous flannel graph Naaman the first time under the water and ask the children “Will he be clean after the first time?” and the children would shout a resounding “No!” so on until the seventh time, upon which they would then say “Yes!”
Of course, the main lesson is to do what God commands; which is a good lesson. But there is so much more to learn about God and us in that section. Come and see. “Why do you call me “Lord, Lord” and not do what I say?” Luke 6:46.
— Jeff Schipper, minister