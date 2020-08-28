Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The healing power of God’s word
Jesus spoke his word and gave a disabled man the ability to hear and speak. It takes years for us to learn how to talk the natural way, yet, “Immediately his ears were opened and the string of his tongue was loosed, and he spake plain.” Christ is the great healer of both body and soul. When he speaks his word, great things are accomplished. “The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.” He opened this man’s ears, but he also continues to open our hearts that we may believe in Christ and know that God forgives our sins. His Spirit works through his word to bring us not only bodily, but also spiritual and eternal healing for our soul. “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.”
In God’s word, we learn about his priorities. Most importantly, God sent his Son to bare our sin on the cross. The primary concern of our Savior was the healing of our soul and the forgiveness of our sins. Before Jesus healed the sick of the palsy, he dealt with the much bigger problem first, saying, “Son, be of good cheer; thy sins be forgiven thee.” First and foremost, he healed his soul, and then he healed his body, saying, “That ye may know that the Son of Man hath power on earth to forgive sins … Arise, take up thy bed.” The Bible says, “First of all ... Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures; And He was buried, and He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures.” Most importantly, Christ came to grant us assurance in the forgiveness of our sins.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The prophet Jeremiah speaks of the incurable wound of his suffering yet finds in God’s words the delight of his heart. When Peter doesn’t grasp Jesus’ words about suffering, Jesus tells the disciples they will find their lives in losing them. Such sacrificial love is described by Paul when he urges us to associate with the lowly and not repay evil with evil. In worship we gather as a community that we might offer ourselves for the sake of our suffering world.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The love language of God
Someone has come up with the idea that there are five ways that we experience and express love: words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, physical touch. The principle is that there is one that is most meaningful to us. We need to know that God is not an angry, impersonal God just waiting to punish us. Our relationship is meant to be far more than just one of avoiding His wrath. God desires an intimate, personal, loving relationship with Him. In Hosea 2, God uses the language of love to reveal what He longs for with us, “Therefore, behold I will allure her, bring her into the wilderness and speak kindly to her.” He goes on later and says, “I will betroth you to Me forever; yes, I will betroth you to Me in righteousness and in justice, in lovingkindness and in compassion.” We would love to have you with us to investigate the real relationship the Lord seeks with us.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Here I am
What is the concept of call to a Christian? Do we believe that God still talks and otherwise communicates with people today? Or is that a thing of the past, or something only applicable to a few particular people who are especially holy?
We continue the lectionary coverage of Moses this week in the book of Exodus. The scripture this week is about Moses’ paradigmatic call — his experience meeting God at the Burning Bush.
When Moses encounters God at the Burning Bush, he is a shepherd, living a peaceful family life. But God determines that he is one to deliver the Israelites from slavery. Moses is reluctant to do this work but God, of course, wins out.
Do people experience their own Burning Bushes today? Many folks of faith would tell you, “Yes. And here I am.”
We will worship in the church building this Sunday, with safety measures including masks. The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Come and worship with us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson