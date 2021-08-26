Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Selfless love begins with Christ
Jesus said, “All things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them.” Most would agree that the world needs more love like that. That’s why everyone likes the story of the Good Samaritan. In it, Jesus teaches that we are to show compassion toward those in need even if we must put our own safety at risk. Imagine how different the world would be if everyone had only this kind of selfless love in their hearts. Imagine if everyone always jumped at the chance to help others in need. No police required. Crime would cease to exist. Yet, such a utopia will not exist in this world because we are not living in the Garden of Eden anymore. Mankind fell away from God and as a result, “Out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies.” But the good news is that God has not forsaken us. “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
True love begins with Jesus Christ alone. True selfless love is Christ going to the cross for the whole world and laying down his sinless life for those who did not deserve it. “Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” As the only true and perfect Good Samaritan, Christ continues to heal our wounds by forgiving our sins. He heals the trouble and hurt caused by our sins. With his forgiving grace, he binds the brokenhearted, bares our griefs, and carries our sorrows. On the cross, he accomplished all things needful for us to be saved. He enables us to help those in need and to show compassion toward all.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Young man, have you washed your hands?” I can still see my mother looking down at me at the kitchen table waiting for an answer. I replied nervously, yes. I of course hoped that would be the end of it, but oh no I would then have to prove it by showing her my hands. I had gotten my hands wet, but they certainly weren’t clean. She didn’t have to say anything, she just pointed to the sink. There’s something about being a child that having to wash your hands two times is the worst. I was informed that we wash our hands to be sanitary and to show respect.
Things were a bit different for Jesus and His disciples. In the Gospel of Mark for this weekend, the Pharisees are calling out Jesus disciples for not following the traditions of purity before they ate. Jesus of course saw right through their true intentions and used the occasion for a learning moment.
Mark 14-15: Then he called the crowd again and said to them, “Listen to me, all of you, and understand: there is nothing outside a person that by going in can defile, but the things that come out are what defile.” Mark 21-23: For it is from within, from the human heart, that evil intentions come: fornication, theft, murder, adultery, avarice, wickedness, deceit, licentiousness, envy, slander, pride, folly. All these evil things come from within, and they defile a person.”
Jesus reminds the Pharisees and us as well, that traditions can often times be a good thing but it’s not what brings us closer to God. Our words, our actions truly show our love for God and each other.
God’s blessings!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
How does God, why does God?
Truthfully, I would rather dwell on any other subject than this one; but my heart and mind won’t let it go: How and why does God deal with all the horror that goes on in the world? I think of my limited knowledge and experience with the devastation of sin and it is overwhelming. I hear of the pain of loved ones as they reap the consequences of their sin and the sin of others.
On the world scale, I hear of the victims of floods and earthquakes and the grief of their loved ones. I hear of the brutal deaths of Christians around the world, and I have deep sadness for all the pain in this world. How does a holy, loving, and compassionate God not just live in despair for all that we inflict on one another? The callous might say that the Lord is indifferent or hard hearted. But we are told of a different Lord. When His friend Lazarus dies and Jesus sees the grief of others, “Jesus wept.” I’m thinking that as we learn how God responds to the pain of this life, we can learn how to respond as well.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Keep it clean
Back in 1939, one of the great movies of all time was made — “Gone with The Wind.” It was a blockbuster of a movie, based on a popular novel, with a top-notch cast, and it was even in color. But this great film created controversy in one area — towards the end of the film, the dashing Clark Gable uttered a swear word. For the times, it was considered shocking and improper.
What a contrast with today, wouldn’t you agree? It’s hard to find any show to watch that doesn’t have swearing or profanity, or censoring “beeps.” And that is reflected in our social interactions — many people don’t hesitate to use bad language and in fact find it second nature to do so.
“But what’s the big deal?” some might ask. “It’s not going to hurt anyone and I have freedom of speech.”
The writer of our scripture this week, James of Jerusalem, brother of Our Lord, would challenge that statement. He calls for believers to rid themselves of “moral filth and evil” and to “keep a tight rein on their tongues”. In other words, keep it clean.
We welcome you to worship the Lord with us this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson