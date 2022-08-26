Justified by God
In the parable of the pharisee and tax collector, the pharisee focused on himself and how he measured up to others. But the tax collector’s focus was on God’s mercy. “God be merciful to me a sinner.” In other words, “God, do not give me what my sins deserve. Forgive me for the sake of Jesus’ sacrifice for me.” The tax collector recognized that he was a sinner in need of God’s mercy. He wasn’t concerned with the sins of others or how he measured up to others. Jesus says, “This man went down to his house justified rather than the other.” Justified means he was forgiven by God. He was cleared of all guilt. He was forgiven of all his sins. Even though he had more sins than the Pharisee, he received mercy because he put his faith in Jesus. Paul says, “To him that worketh not, but believeth in Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.” “Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.”
A repentant and believing sinner was justified by God. He was justified in heaven, for “there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.” He was also justified in his own heart. He knew his sins were forgiven through Christ, which brought him the peace and comfort only God can give. When God justifies us, he says we are forgiven and clean of all sins. God cannot lie. When he says we are forgiven that means we truly are. “We have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Having the heart of a servant is never easy and rarely results in accolades from our peers. As Christians, caring for our brothers and sisters less fortunate is God’s call to us! In the Gospel for this week Jesus observes then reflects.
“On one occasion when Jesus was going to the house of a leader of the Pharisees to eat a meal on the sabbath, they were watching him closely. ... He said also to the one who had invited him, “When you give a luncheon or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors, in case they may invite you in return, and you would be repaid. But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, and the blind. And you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you, for you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.” — Luke 14:1, 12-14.
Each and every day we have opportunities to serve to be God’s hands and feet. Jesus calls us to be kind and care for all of His children. Especially those who will never be able to return the favor.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The Kingdom Table
Have you ever gone to a dinner, luncheon, banquet or some such meal where all the seats are pre-assigned? When you come into the dining area, you have to check the names on the cards at the table to make sure that you have the correct seat. Weddings are a place where we do that kind of thing in the modern world.
But in Jesus’ day, people vied for the best seats at a banquet as a status symbol. They wanted to show the rest of the world that they were important and special.
This week’s sermon passage is again from the gospel of Luke, picking up from last week. Jesus has been stirring things up by healing on the Sabbath. Despite, or perhaps because of, his controversial activities, a prominent member of the Pharisees invites Jesus over for dinner.
What happens? Big fireworks? No, not really. But Jesus does admonish (gently) the folks at the banquet, explaining to them the right way to behave at a banquet. But even more important, Jesus says, is to open up your dinner table to those who cannot afford to pay it back. That’s the way it works at the Kingdom Table.
As always, you are very welcome to worship with us this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson