Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Spiritual healing first
First and foremost, Jesus came to take our sin away. Jesus did not come with the primary concern of the healing of our body, but rather, the healing of our soul. Before Jesus healed the sick of the palsy, he dealt with the much bigger problem first, saying, “Son, be of good cheer; thy sins be forgiven thee.” Then he healed his body, saying, “That ye may know that the Son of man hath power on earth to forgive sins … Arise, take up thy bed.” The Bible says, “First of all ... Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures; And He was buried, and He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures.” Most importantly, Christ came to grant us assurance in the forgiveness of our sins.
He wants us to come to him with all our cares and concerns, but when we pray for the needs of the body, we add, “Thy will be done.” We don’t know his exact plan for us, but we can trust that he always knows, and will always give what is best for us, in the way that best serves our eternal soul. So often we only consider our earthly life, not our eternal life, yet God always has the bigger picture in mind. The needs of our soul come first. “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness.” Later, he will grant us a glorified body in heaven, free from all pain and affliction. Until then, “We must through much tribulation enter into the Kingdom of God.” But we have his promise to make all things work together for our good.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Making of a Leader
In just about every profession, we look for leaders. These are the folks with vision and drive who provide a pathway for others to follow. Good leaders teach and give of themselves and make all those under them better.
That being said, sometimes it is hard to determine exactly how a person becomes a good leader. Are they born with the knowledge of how to lead? Do they find some mentor or other way to learn how to lead? Or is it the circumstances they face that mold people into good leaders?
This week we are reading from the book of Exodus and our focus is on one of the great people in the Bible, Moses. We find that this man, who was to later deliver a people from slavery and to bring them God’s word on stone tablets, had a very humble beginning. But in the end, we see how God works through the whole situation, and in fact “delivers the deliverer,” so that he may point the way to one even greater — the Messiah. And some of the connections between Moses and Messiah are truly amazing.
Come and worship with us as we consider Moses, the leader.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Let's start the sermon summary with something not pertaining to the message — Debbie and I will be in Minneapolis for our 45th wedding anniversary. She bought tickets for the Twins vs. Rangers game (I was raised in Minnesota), so this is huge for me. In all fairness, I did buy Debbie a push mower; so we are even. Kurt Shaw, one of our elders will be bringing God's word this Sunday.
‘Throw out the lifeline’
We sing a song with these words: "Throw out the lifeline across the dark wave; there is a person whom someone should save; somebody's loved — one someone should save! O, who then will dare to throw out the lifeline, his peril to share. Throw out the lifeline! Throw out the lifeline! Someone is drifting away." It is an emotion appeal, and reminder that we need to be about our Master's business, in part, which is to "seek and save the lost." We would love to have you with the church family to worship our Lord and savior, and to hear a portion of God's word.
— Jeff Schipper, minister