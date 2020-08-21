Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Spiritual Humbleness and Faith in God’s Mercy’
In Christ’s parable of the Pharisee and tax collector, Jesus says the Pharisee did not go home justified. He did not come to God for mercy, or rely on God’s mercy, therefore, he didn't receive any. He came to God with his own righteousness and went home with all his sins. For “by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.” Scripture says, “God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble.”
The humbleness God requires is spiritual. It’s the attitude found in Paul’s heart: “I am the chief of sinners.” It’s the attitude of the tax collector who knew he was a sinner. He knew he was undeserving of God’s mercy and felt shame because of his sins. So, “Standing afar off, he would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, ‘God be merciful to me a sinner.’ ”
Spiritual humbleness is not about showing everyone how humble we are, or even giving credit to someone else. It’s about confessing our sins and praying with the tax collector, “God be merciful to me, a sinner.” It’s about believing that God does have mercy on us, not because we earned it, but because, “We were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.”
Jesus says, “This man went down to his house justified rather than the other.” So does everyone who prays as he did. Justified means God did not hold any sins against him. His sins were covered by the perfect life of Christ, his cross, and resurrection. He was also justified in his own heart. He knew his sins were forgiven through Christ, which brought him the peace and comfort only God can give.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In Isaiah the people are advised to look to their spiritual ancestors as the rock from which they were hewn. Jesus declares that the church will be built on the rock of Peter’s bold confession of faith. God’s word of reconciliation and God’s mercy are keys to the church’s mission. Paul urges us to not be conformed to this world but to offer our bodies as a living sacrifice, using our individual gifts to build up the body of Christ. From the table we go forth to offer our spiritual worship through word and deed.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
I know my sermons tend to focus on what we need to do in life. My philosophy is: God has His part down; we just need to play our part. But we need to remember why we are doing what we are doing and who we are doing it for. Knowing the Lord makes it easy to love Him, and loving Him makes it easier to live His way. Here is one of the desperately needed attributes of the Lord from Psalm 18:1-3, “I love You, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge; my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised, and I am saved from my enemies.” Tell me you don’t need someone in your life like that.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘A little prophet’
In just about every profession, we look for leaders. These are the folks with vision and drive who provide a pathway for others to follow. Good leaders teach and give of themselves and make all those under them better.
That being said, sometimes it is hard to determine exactly how a person becomes a good leader. Are they born with the knowledge of how to lead? Do they find some mentor or other way to learn how to lead? Or is it the circumstances they face that mold people into good leaders?
This week we are reading from the book of Exodus and our focus is on one of the great people in the Bible, Moses. We find that this man, who was to later deliver a people from slavery and to bring them God’s word on stone tablets, had a very humble beginning. In the end, we see how God is working through the whole situation, and in fact “delivers the deliverer”, so that he may point the way to one even greater — the Messiah.
We will worship in the church building this Sunday, with safety measures including masks. The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com).
— The Rev. Brian Johnson