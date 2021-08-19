Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Spiritual healing, hearing and speaking
Christ is the great healer and his words are not empty. “The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.” The power of his Holy Spirit works through his words to bring us not only bodily, but spiritual and eternal healing for our soul.
By nature, we are unable to hear, speak, or comprehend God’s Word. “No man can say that Jesus is the Lord, but by the Holy Ghost.” “The natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.” The sinful human nature doesn’t want to hear that we are incapable of saving ourselves by our own good works. The natural man loves to hear how good he is, and how he can earn a place in heaven. Therefore, free grace and salvation in Christ doesn’t appeal to him.
Yet, God sent His Son to open our ears and unloose our tongues, that we may believe in him with our hearts and confess Christ with our mouths and be saved. “If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
When Christ teaches his word, the healing power of God’s Spirit comes into our ears. The Holy Spirit opens our hearts that we may believe in Christ and receive full forgiveness for all our sins. Christ’s resurrection gives us the assurance that God accepted his sacrifice for us on the cross. And he gives us a brand new heart that loves to hear and follow God’s word.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
In what do you trust?
There is an interesting saying: “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Why do we do those same things? Quite simply, it’s what we trust.
Sunday, we will look at the out come of what we rely on in life. “Some boast in chariots and some in horses, but we will boast in the name of the Lord, our God. They have bowed down and fallen, but we have risen and stood upright.” Psalm 20:7-8.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Keeping safe
How do we keep safe in the modern world? The answer to that question depends on who you ask. Should we be worried about the safety of the machinery we use? How about identity theft? Or defending against a pandemic? Whatever the concern, someone out there in the secular world is playing on our fears, wanting us to buy things that will make us safe.
The ancient world had its threats, too, but they were more immediate and physical. One needed protection against wild animals and bandits, which consisted of strength in numbers and of course, weapons. And some folks, such as soldiers, needed special protection, so they had the best quality weapons. With sword, helmet, breastplate and shield, they could defend themselves on the field of battle against enemy attack.
But the apostle Paul, the author of this week’s scripture lesson, is concerned with the biggest threat of all – a spiritual attack on believers. The Devil himself is “throwing flaming arrows” at us at all times. We must be strong, Paul says, and put on God’s armor to fight it. Only then can we be truly safe.
This Sunday, we worship the Lord in spirit and truth, and we invite you to join us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson