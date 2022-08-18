Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ came for us all
Christ came with grace and forgiveness for all. Once and for all he made satisfaction for all sinners on the cross. He reconciled us to God the Father. "When we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.” “There is therefore no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus."
Jesus wept over Jerusalem, the city that refused to accept him. “He came unto His own, and His own received Him not.” They were too busy looking for earthly peace to care about peace with God. But Jesus still wanted them to have the peace of his cross and resurrection. What great compassion he has for all people, even for those who continue to disregard him and his grace. “With God nothing shall be impossible.” He will keep trying to soften hearts that have rejected him for many years by the power of his word and spirit. For example, many who cried out for Jesus to be crucified were later converted and saved through Peter’s sermon.
“As I live, saith the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live.” Therefore, “Joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth.” By going to the cross, Christ purchased for us everlasting peace with the Father. His resurrection shows that the Father accepted his sacrifice for our sins. He made everything right between us and God, not just for a while, but for all eternity. And, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Breaking the rules
Have you ever heard the expression, “Rules are meant to be broken?” If we look at human experience, it seems that there is a lot of truth to this statement. After all, Adam and Eve were given one rule in the Garden of Eden — do not eat from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. And what did they do? They broke it.
When we break rules and laws, we justify it to ourselves. We talk about the letter of the law and the intent of the law. But how do we know what is really right?
This week’s sermon passage is from the gospel of Luke. Jesus is preaching at a synagogue on the Sabbath when he sees a woman with a severely bent back. We find out that the woman had been suffering with this affliction for 18 years. In compassion, Jesus heals her immediately.
We would think that everyone would agree that this was a wonderful thing. But the religious leaders of the time were upset that Jesus would dare to heal someone on the Sabbath, because the Law said that work was forbidden on the Sabbath.
So when is it right to break the Law? Please know that you are invited to hear more about this subject on Sunday, when we will worship our Lord.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson